Creditville Group is Embracing Equality in honour of International Women’s Day and Here is how

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The world has evolved rapidly in terms of the ratio balance between men and women in the workplace. It is no longer odd to find women in top positions in male-dominated industries such as banking and finance, this is why it’s essential to celebrate and empower the women who work hard to break barriers and pave the way for future generations.

Flowing from this, Creditville Group, one of the leading finance and lending service company has reiterated its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in its industry. This Fintech company recognises the importance of providing equal opportunity for all, and in honour of International Women’s Day (March 8th), they have taken the opportunity to highlight top-performing women of Creditville from across the group. This was done not only to encourage these women to become better versions of themselves but also to give them the accolades they deserve.

Creditville Group strives to level the playing field between men and women in the company, so much so that her executive committee and board of directors consist of exceptional, strong-willed and intelligent women that have proven to be major assets to the company while contributing highly to the company’s growth and success.

Speaking on this Rhoda Teriba, Chief Financial Officer, Creditville Group said;

For us at Creditville, Equality isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have. We strongly believe that a focus on gender equality needs to be part of every society’s DNA. In our company, we make it a point to celebrate and embrace equality not only on international women’s day but all year round.

Furthermore, Creditville continues to champion equality outside her company by empowering women with their loan product called ‘Lady Flexy’. The product was designed to support women in the corporate environment by providing loan solutions to help them sustain and grow their finances at a reduced interest rate. The core essence of this initiative is to promote women’s empowerment and financial inclusion.

Seyi Erhiahwe, Chief Investment Officer, Creditville Group spoke further about this product, she said,

Our Lady Flexy loan product has one of the lowest rates in the lending space. We developed this product with the interest of women across Nigeria at heart, in order for them to access capital to help them improve their personal lives and equip themselves with tools for success.

In addition, this International Women’s Day celebration also marks the beginning of the company’s 10th-year anniversary activities. Creditville is celebrating 10 years in business in July 2023. Several events and activities that serve the company, her stakeholders and the community at large, have been put in place to celebrate this milestone. For more information on Creditville’s Lady flexy loans and other products, click here.

