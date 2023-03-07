Mosun Filani Oduoye’s New Film “Different Strokes” Set For The Big Screen | Watch Trailer



Cinemagoers and film lovers in Nigeria are in for a treat this March. Africa’s apex film industry Nollywood, have been churning out exciting projects since the turn of the year.

The next exciting project to hit the big screen is Mosun Filani Oduoye’s first cinema movie titled “Different Strokes.”

“Different Strokes” features Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson Okojie, Shaffy Bello, Jim Iyke, Adedimeji Lateef, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Jide Kosoko, Lilian Esoro, Prince Harida, Bukunmi Adeaga–Ilori, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Emem Ufot, Lilian Afegbai and Mosun Oduoye.

Directed by the award-winning Biodun Stephen and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, “Different Strokes” will be available in cinemas nationwide from March 17th, 2023.

Watch trailer below: