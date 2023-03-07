Connect with us

Mosun Filani Oduoye’s New Film “Different Strokes” Set For The Big Screen | Watch Trailer

Be Inspired by the Life & Ministry of Pastor Adeboye | Watch Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's "Enoch"

Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa & Yemi Cregx Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video's "The Power" | Trailer

Watch Episode 3 of the High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Wins Big at SAG Awards 2023 - See the Complete List of Winners

SAG Awards 2023: Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, James Marsden & More Red Carpet Looks

All the Glitz and Glam of the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet + The Winners List

Watch Marvin talk about His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship with Jaypee and Yaya

Hawa Magaji chats with Allysyn on New Episode of “Who’s In My House”

Cinemagoers and film lovers in Nigeria are in for a treat this March. Africa’s apex film industry Nollywood, have been churning out exciting projects since the turn of the year.

The next exciting project to hit the big screen is Mosun Filani Oduoye’s first cinema movie titled “Different Strokes.”

“Different Strokes” features Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson Okojie, Shaffy Bello, Jim Iyke, Adedimeji Lateef, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Jide Kosoko, Lilian Esoro, Prince Harida, Bukunmi AdeagaIlori, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Emem Ufot, Lilian Afegbai and Mosun Oduoye.

Directed by the award-winning Biodun Stephen and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, “Different Strokes” will be available in cinemas nationwide from March 17th, 2023.

Watch trailer below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

