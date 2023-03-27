Connect with us

News

Kamala Harris Kicks Off Africa Tour — First Stop, Ghana! 🇬🇭

Events News Nollywood Promotions

Experience the Best of Local Entertainment with MultiChoice's Rich Indigenous Content Collection

News

Cameroonian Decorator Mahfuh Usman Transforms Homes in Yaounde with Exquisite Stone Tiles

News

Natanja & Dinebari's Jamaican-Nigerian Wedding Was a Fine Mix of Love, Beauty and Culture!

Events News Promotions

CWAY Group celebrates World Water Day With a Focus on Sustainable Water Management

Events News Promotions

GAC Motor Revolutionizes the SUV Market with New Definition of Success

News

Meet the 16 Individuals Who are First-time Governors-Elect in Nigeria

Events News

Honoring a Legacy: Hilda Victoria Joanne Adefarasin Remembered in Service of Songs and Tribute Night

News

How Adejoke Lasisi's Passion for Aso-Oke turned into a Sustainable Solution for Her Community's Waste Problem

Movies & TV News Nollywood

Olumide Oworu Clarifies Why His Name Was Absent from the Lagos House of Assembly Candidates’ List

News

Kamala Harris Kicks Off Africa Tour — First Stop, Ghana! 🇬🇭

Published

3 hours ago

 on

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has embarked on a week-long trip where she’ll be visiting Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, to strengthen U.S. partnerships with African countries amid growing global competition for the continent’s future. This visit comes as a continuation of the U.S.-Africa leaders’ summit held in December, during which President Joe Biden pledged a $55 billion in Africa over the next three years.

In a joint news conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Harris addressed a wide range of issues, including democracy, global security, and long-term economic growth. She also emphasized the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships with African nations.

The U.S. VP promised assistance with security in the nation and increased investments there, announcing $100 million in U.S. aid to Ghana. “Under your leadership, Ghana has been a beacon of democracy and a contributor to global peace and security,” she told the president in remarks following their meeting.

Watch Kamala Harris’ full speech at the press conference below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TV3 Ghana (@tv3_ghana)

Following the news conference, Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to Vibrate Space, a recording studio for the community. Accompanying her were actors Idris Elba and Sheryl Lee Ralph. And later attended a state banquet with the Ghanaian president and first lady.

See photos below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: On Days When Knowledge Becomes a Burden

Adaugo Nwankpa: How the Esusu System Empowers Women Across Generations

Omilola Oshikoya: Recession and Other Global Financial Crisis of 2023 (1)

Mfonobong Inyang: Giving Women Their Flowers This History Month

Victor Ogu: Stop Inventing! Start Where the Knowledge Stops
css.php