Kamala Harris Kicks Off Africa Tour — First Stop, Ghana! 🇬🇭

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has embarked on a week-long trip where she’ll be visiting Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, to strengthen U.S. partnerships with African countries amid growing global competition for the continent’s future. This visit comes as a continuation of the U.S.-Africa leaders’ summit held in December, during which President Joe Biden pledged a $55 billion in Africa over the next three years.

In a joint news conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Harris addressed a wide range of issues, including democracy, global security, and long-term economic growth. She also emphasized the United States’ commitment to strengthening partnerships with African nations.

The U.S. VP promised assistance with security in the nation and increased investments there, announcing $100 million in U.S. aid to Ghana. “Under your leadership, Ghana has been a beacon of democracy and a contributor to global peace and security,” she told the president in remarks following their meeting.

“There may be an obsession in America about Chinese activities on the continent. There is no such obsession here,” @NAkufoAddo said. pic.twitter.com/CJvmD89vLo — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) March 27, 2023