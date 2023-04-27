ARTSPLIT Inspires Creativity on World Art Day with Donation of Art supplies to Young Artists

Connect with us

Art has the power to transcend boundaries, evoke emotions, and inspire change. On World Art Day, we celebrate the beauty and creativity that art brings to our lives. On World Art Day, ARTSPLIT made a tangible difference in the lives of young artists in Nigeria by donating art supplies and other branded items to creative art students at the University of Lagos and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, thus investing in the future of art and giving back to its community in a meaningful way.

L-R: Dr Bolaji Ogunwo, Senior Lecturer, Creative Art Department, University of Lagos; Alade Omomurewa Rita, Digital Artist & Painter; Muyiwa Olowoporoku, Head, Partnerships & Alliances, ARTSPLIT Limited; Kupoluyi Vanessa, Artist/Sculptor; Ekemezie Victor Ikenna, Visual Artist/Speed Painting at the World Art Day Commemorative Event Organised by ARTSPLIT Limited to donate Art Supplies to Students of the Department of Creative Arts at the University of Lagos.

This donation comes at a time when the brand hopes to foster creativity and innovation among students. Speaking at the event, Muyiwa Olowoporoku, Head of Partnerships & Alliances at ARTSPLIT, stated,

At ARTSPLIT, we believe in the power of art to transform lives. We are proud to support the next generation of artists and foster creativity in Nigeria. Seeing art’s excitement and impact on these talented students is inspiring for us. As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are committed to furthering the discourse on nurturing creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity among the African people.

Each year, on April 15, UNESCO’s World Art Day is celebrated across the world to help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society while encouraging greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlighting the contribution of artists to sustainable development.

ARTSPLIT hopes to advance the conversation on nurturing cultural diversity among Africans in keeping with its mission to democratize access to alternative investment assets such as artworks and music. ARTSPLIT is holding a one-year anniversary auction featuring the works of two exceptional Nigerian artists, Okpu Eze and Reuben Ugbine.

Users can own a share of these highly sought-after pieces on the ARTSPLIT app.

Celebrate ARTSPLIT’s anniversary and invest in the future of art by joining their exciting art auction. Click here to make a difference in the art community today.

ARTSPLIT is an alternative investment company that democratises access to alternative investment assets, such as artworks and music, for everyone. Leveraging technology and co-ownership, they allow users to co-own rare and valuable African artworks and music catalogues, enhancing the investment status of these assets. In return, these users can sell these fractions (Splits) and earn from them.

Founded in April 2022, ARTSPLIT is committed to empowering investors and supporting artists while promoting creativity and cultural diversity in Africa and beyond.

Discover the power of alternative investments with ARTSPLIT Contact them at [email protected] or visit their website to learn more.

Stay informed about the latest developments in alternative investments by following ARTSPLIT on social media @artsplitglobal on Twitter, Instagram, and ‘ARTSPLIT’ on Facebook. ARTSPLIT can be downloaded on the IOS App Store and Google Play Store

