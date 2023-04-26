Enhance Your Personal and Professional Growth – Join the ‘Blue Blossom’ Community Today

Are you looking for a community that not only supports your financial goals as a woman but is also invested in your personal growth? Look no further than the Blue Blossom community by Stanbic IBTC!

As a female business owner in the community, you’ll enjoy a host of financial benefits, including zero current account maintenance fees and a 50% concession on loan fees for all business loan types (except SME lite). You’ll also have access to branded collaterals like a debit card and cheque book.

In addition to financial benefits, all Blue Blossom members receive a range of non-financial benefits that can enhance their personal and professional lives. They will be invited to niche events throughout the year, such as ArtX and WIMBIZ, and will have access to free capacity building trainings.

If you are a parent, you can access N1,000,000 with as low as N5,000 monthly premium when a named parent below the age of 70 years is lost. Members also have access to the PlusRewards loyalty programme as both a merchant and beneficiary.

Looking to insure your household items? As a Blue Blossom member, you can insure contents worth up to N2m for as low as N10,000. Additionally, you will receive a 1.5% concession on the pricing for the annual travel insurance plan for a family (two parents and three children).

Other benefits of being a Blue Blossom member include a 5% concession on SME Lite interest rates, a 20% discount on Education Trust set-up fees, and a 33.3% discount on Comprehensive Will service. You will also enjoy a 10% discount on home insurance.

As a member of the Blue Blossom community, you will receive free risk advisory and claims management for home insurance and will also have access to financial fitness events for you and your children.

Join the Blue Blossom community today and experience the benefits of a supportive community that’s committed to your financial and personal success! The Blue Blossom Community is available to women ages 18 and above and is free to join. Simply click here to get started.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Stanbic IBTC