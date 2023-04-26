Discover New Products and Network with Female Entrepreneurs at the Bloom Conference | May 3rd

Stanbic IBTC is excited to announce its upcoming Bloom Conference, a must-attend event for every woman looking to stay ahead in business and her career. The conference will mark the launch of their revamped customer value proposition for their Blue Blossom product for women, and it promises to be engaging and empowering.

At the conference, you will get to hear from some notable industry leaders such as Sandrah Tubobereni, Creative Director TUBO; Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Founder and Editor in Chief, Today’s Woman Magazine; Nicole Chikwe, Beauty and Wellness Enthusiast; Hadiza Garbati, Director, Kabara Community Development Initiative, as well as Sola David-Borha, Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank, who will be sharing insights on their experiences and tips on how to excel in business.

In addition, there will be physical and virtual exhibitions featuring female entrepreneurs from various industries, ranging from food and fashion. These exhibitions will provide an opportunity to network and connect with like-minded individuals while discovering new and exciting products.

Mark your calendars and join them for the Bloom Conference. It is scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at Federal Palace Hotel. Click here to register and reserve your seat. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn, network, and grow.

