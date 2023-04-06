A Birthday to Remember: Preye Ziko Bob-manuel Celebrates with the Launch of Her Powerful New Book ‘SHE LEADER’

Preye Ziko Bob-manuel, CEO of Interieurs De Choix and Chief Operating Officer of Sunville Developers Limited, celebrated her 35th birthday with a grand celebration in Port Harcourt on March 26th, 2023.

The event, which also doubled as the presentation and launch of her second book titled “SHE LEADER,” was graced by highly successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business leaders from across Nigeria. It was a night of endless flowing food and drinks, magical entertainment, drums, music, and comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preye Ziko BobManuel (@preyeziko)

The MC of the day, Real Warri Pikin, brought her A-game all the way from Abuja, and on the wheels of steel was DJ Spice who played perfectly. The guest artists, Ladipo and Magixx, sang their hit songs while also dancing with Preye. It was an evening filled with love, laughter, and excitement.

Preye Bob-Manuel has been providing training, coaching, and mentorship programs to empower and develop new breeds of realtors in Africa. Her 35th birthday celebration provided an opportunity for some of her friends and individuals who have benefited from her impact projects to acknowledge her impact, and celebrate her leadership excellence and hard work.

Among those who gave goodwill messages was Bolaji Oshobukola, the CEO of Odibola Properties. Bolaji said he has known Preye for over seventeen years and has watched her serve in many leadership positions while working with real estate companies.

Bolaji mentioned that it is common for people to attribute women’s success to the men in their lives, but in Preye’s case, it is her passion and total commitment to getting results that have brought her this far. He also added that some of the remarkable things about her that marvel him include how easily she forgives and how she remains humble despite all she has achieved.

Preye expressed her gratitude towards her guests for honoring her with their presence, saying

“I am elated by your presence on this occasion of my birthday ceremony and the presentation and launch of my second book, ‘SHE LEADER’.”

Preye expressed that she wrote “SHE LEADER” to change the narrative about women and their abilities in leadership roles. She stated,

“I wrote “SHE LEADER” as an answer to the ever-widening gap in leadership as women have experienced over the years. Many have been hemmed into a mental corner; they think, leadership is a gender-based role. We can immediately see this play out in our national life…from academia to politics, to business, etc. But the book, SHE LEADER, will help many see the truth: that leadership isn’t just for men. For example, you’ll all agree with me that we don’t have the right number of women in politics. It’s time to change the narrative!”

The celebrations continued with a star-studded event, which included music stars like Ladipo, comedian Monica, and senior business executives who danced with Preye and prayed for her endlessly.

Preye’s latest book, “SHE LEADER,” is now available for pre-order (click here to get yours), and you can follow her on Instagram at @Preyeziko.

Sponsored Content