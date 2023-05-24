A Guide to Nailing that Stylish Look for the BellaNaija Cocktails & Conversations Event

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The BellaNaija  Cocktails & Conversations is returning for its second edition with an even grander and more exciting lineup at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. Slated for Friday, the 26th of May, 2023, this event will bring together key stakeholders, influencers, and industry leaders from Africa’s media, fashion, and lifestyle sectors for an unforgettable evening of stylish cocktails and profound conversations. 

Invite in hand, scouring your mind and the internet for ideas on what to wear. It’s a no-brainer that dressing impeccably for a cocktail event sets you apart from the crowd and leaves a lasting impression. To help you navigate the realm of cocktail attire and exude confidence, we’ve curated a style guide exclusively for you.

Cheers to a night of refined style and memorable moments!

The Midi Dress

A knee-length cocktail dress is a safe and sophisticated choice, hitting just above or below the knee. It offers a perfect balance between formal and flirty. It also works perfectly for all body types.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E K U E D E W O R (@ekuedewor)

Power Suit

If cocktail dresses don’t align with your style or you want to explore an alternative approach to formal attire, a blazer and pants combination offers a fantastic option. Not only do suits exude chicness and sophistication, but they also provide a comfort factor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Timeless LBD

The little black dress is a tried-and-true classic that never goes out of style. Opt for a tailored sheath or a fit-and-flare silhouette, ensuring it complements your aesthetic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by oyinkansola (@oyinkandada)

The Jumpsuit

For a modern and fashion-forward appearance, consider donning a jumpsuit. Jumpsuits typically provide full coverage, making them suitable for various cocktail events. The great thing about jumpsuits is that they offer style and comfort.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Néné Anne ✨ (@aja_anne)

Play with Necklines & Details

Whether it is a one-shoulder, off-shoulder, strapless, statement sleeves or pleats, with or without asymmetry, the goal for you here is a touch of drama and elegance that draws the onlooker in. It’s best to opt for one or two of the approaches above so you don’t go overboard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chels (@afro_child)

Colour Coordinate your Outfit 

Why settle for one colour when you can have more? Putting together an ensemble in different colours is usually a good—and eye-catching—move. The maximalist would agree with this. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi (@gezellerenee)

Accessorize with Grace

Elevate your outfit with statement earrings, a chic clutch, or an eye-catching bracelet. Let your accessories complement the dress without overpowering it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayet Rida (@hayet.rida)

Stay connected and experience the event virtually by following @bellanaijaonline and using the hashtag #BNatASP2023.

 

 

 

 

