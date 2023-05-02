Charles Okpaleke Announces Upcoming Historical Adaptation “Ekwumekwu”

Nigerian filmmaker Charles Okpaleke has announced an upcoming movie titled “Ekwumekwu.”

The movie according to the filmmaker will be based on a story of the “British opposition by the Igbos.” The upcoming project will be developed in collaboration with his theatrical production company, Play Network Studios.

Commenting on the announcement of the story written by Max Siollun, Charles said, “I took a personal interest in this story because of the role the Aro people played with the people of Anioma to protect the Igbo land.

I am from Arondizogu, the largest settlement of the Aro people (believed to have migrated from Arochukwu), and ever since we started making feature films our focus has been centered around retelling our African history.”

See the post below: