Morravey Delivers Thrilling Performance on Glitch Sessions

Fast rising Nigerian singer and DMW signee Morravey delivered an electrifying performance on Glitch Sessions.

The up-and-coming singer delivered a beautiful live performance medley of Davido’s “Feel” and her song with Davido “In The Garden,” both from his “Timeless Album.”

Backed by a live band, she started off with a soulful, acoustic rendition of “Feel” before transitioning seamlessly to “In The Garden.”

Her powerful voice and stage presence left no doubt in anyone’s mind that she is a rising star in the Nigerian music scene.

Watch the performance below: