From “Ukwa” To “Chief Daddy”: A Look at Patience Ozokwo’s Legendary Performances

Also known as Mama G, the veteran actress is one of the most legendary actors in Nollywood’s history. She has been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, starring in some of the most iconic Nollywood movies of all time.

From her very well-documented roles as a ruthless mother and mother-in-law to her jolly persona in her songs, the 64-year-old Nollywood icon has an enviable catalogue of works.

Patience Ozokwo recently received the esteemed Industry Merit Award at AMVCA9.

We are thrilled to announce that the legendary Patience Ozokwor is the recipient of the esteemed Industry Merit Award at #AMVCA9! 🏆🎉 A true icon of the Nigerian film industry, her exceptional talent, and remarkable contributions have shaped the landscape of African cinema. pic.twitter.com/ghiPBmQRFM — Africamagictv (@africamagictv) May 20, 2023

Some of her movies include “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke”, “Bad Comments”, “Knock Out”, “Chief Daddy”, “Wedding Party 2”, “Nne Ifeadigo” and “New Jerusalem”, among many others. In addition to her numerous acting accolades, Mama G is responsible for iconic songs like “National Moi-Moi”, “Make We Jolly”, and “Nothing Do You.”

See some of her most memorable movies and songs below:

Mother-In-Law

Aguba