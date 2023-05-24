Movies
From “Ukwa” To “Chief Daddy”: A Look at Patience Ozokwo’s Legendary Performances
Patience Ozokwo is a household name in the Nigerian movie industry and beyond, and her contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry is immeasurable.
Also known as Mama G, the veteran actress is one of the most legendary actors in Nollywood’s history. She has been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, starring in some of the most iconic Nollywood movies of all time.
From her very well-documented roles as a ruthless mother and mother-in-law to her jolly persona in her songs, the 64-year-old Nollywood icon has an enviable catalogue of works.
Patience Ozokwo recently received the esteemed Industry Merit Award at AMVCA9.
Some of her movies include “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke”, “Bad Comments”, “Knock Out”, “Chief Daddy”, “Wedding Party 2”, “Nne Ifeadigo” and “New Jerusalem”, among many others. In addition to her numerous acting accolades, Mama G is responsible for iconic songs like “National Moi-Moi”, “Make We Jolly”, and “Nothing Do You.”
See some of her most memorable movies and songs below:
Mother-In-Law
Aguba
New Jerusalem
Blood Sisters
Ukwa
One Dollar
Submission
Nne Ifeadigo
Chief Daddy
Wedding Party 2
Iyo Ngwo Ngwo
Nothing Do You
See Me See Trouble
National Moi-Moi
Make We Jolly