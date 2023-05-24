Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Music News Nollywood

From “Ukwa” To “Chief Daddy”: A Look at Patience Ozokwo’s Legendary Performances

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

5 Times Funke Akindele Proved She's the Queen of Comedy at the AMVCA

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

#AMVCA9 nominees Tobi Bakre, Chidi Mokeme, Toolz, Toni Tones cover the Special Issue of Guardian Life Magazine

Movies Movies & TV Style

Iman, Aweng Chuol, Duckie Thot & More Join Forces on the Supreme Models Docuseries

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Actors Who Wowed Us with Their Range

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Check Out the Official Poster for Mo Abudu's Short Film "Her Perfect Life"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Stephanie Linus is Producing a Film “When Women Were Counted” based on the Aba Women's Protest

Events Movies Music

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

Movies

From “Ukwa” To “Chief Daddy”: A Look at Patience Ozokwo’s Legendary Performances

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on


Patience Ozokwo is a household name in the Nigerian movie industry and beyond, and her contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry is immeasurable.

Also known as Mama G, the veteran actress is one of the most legendary actors in Nollywood’s history. She has been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, starring in some of the most iconic Nollywood movies of all time.

From her very well-documented roles as a ruthless mother and mother-in-law to her jolly persona in her songs, the 64-year-old Nollywood icon has an enviable catalogue of works.

Patience Ozokwo recently received the esteemed Industry Merit Award at AMVCA9.

Some of her movies include “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke”, “Bad Comments”, “Knock Out”, “Chief Daddy”, “Wedding Party 2”, “Nne Ifeadigo” and “New Jerusalem”, among many others. In addition to her numerous acting accolades, Mama G is responsible for iconic songs like “National Moi-Moi”, “Make We Jolly”, and “Nothing Do You.”

See some of her most memorable movies and songs below:

Mother-In-Law

Aguba

New Jerusalem 

Blood Sisters 

Ukwa

One Dollar 

Submission

Nne Ifeadigo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eloscomedyblock1 (@laughitout_1)

Chief Daddy

@princedelaw Women abeg wetin we do wrong!!! @Mama G #men #menlivesmatter #women #chiefdaddy2 #chiefdaddy2netflix #netflix @Patienceozokwor @netflix ♬ original sound – Prince De Law

Wedding Party 2

@sam_alberto I decided to watch the Wedding Party #nigeriancomedy #nollywoodmovies #patienceozwokor ♬ original sound – Sam Alberto I

@movies_128 wedding party 2#nollywoodonline #viral ♬ original sound – movies_128

@movies_128 wedding party 2#viral #nollywoodonline ♬ original sound – movies_128

 


Iyo Ngwo Ngwo

Nothing Do You

See Me See Trouble 

National Moi-Moi

Make We Jolly 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Who Would You Trust With the Passwords to Your Bank Apps?

Why Do We Feel the Need to Move On to the Next Big Thing?

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!
css.php