Susan Pwajok Joins MTV Base’s Culture Squad!

Published

4 hours ago

 on


MTV Base’s Culture Squad has welcomed Nigerian actress and podcast host, Susan Pwajok, as their newest member.

The 20-year-old has already established herself in the entertainment sector, primarily for her performance as “Blessing” in the renowned TV show “The Johnsons.”

This marks a momentous achievement as she becomes a member of the esteemed Culture Squad and continues a prestigious list of notable names such as IlooiseIloOmohinmin, Ehiz Okoeguale, Folu Storms, Nenny B, Sammy Walsh, and other major players in African entertainment who have served as hosts on the channel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV Base West (@mtvbasewest)

Speaking of the announcement, Susan said, “I am excited to join MTV Base and the Paramount Africa Culture Squad family. Being a part of such an influential team that has deepened the widescale acceptance and relatability of some of Africa’s biggest entertainment and lifestyle brands is a dream come true for me. I hope to be able to use my platform to positively influence young people while giving a voice to stories that are proudly and authentically African.”

In addition to her acting career, Susan hosts ‘Surviving Lagos’, a popular podcast featuring interviews with some of the most high-profile personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry. She was also recently announced as part of the cast for the upcoming season of MTV Shuga Naija, where she will play Nanya, the fraternal twin sister of the show’s protagonist, Moh.

Commenting on Susan’s announcement, Busola Komolafe, Senior Channels Manager, Paramount Africa in Nigeria, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Susan to the Paramount family. She is a talented actress and host who has already made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. We believe that Susan’s addition to the team will enable us to connect with our audiences in even more profound ways.”

For nearly 20 years, MTV Base has been a top purveyor of youth entertainment, music, and lifestyle programming in Africa under the Paramount Africa umbrella. The channel brand has become synonymous with African music, youth culture, and lifestyle trends, and Susan’s addition to the Culture Squad lineup promises to bring even more vibrancy to the platform.

