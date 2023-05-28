Connect with us

Watch the First Teaser of Niyi Akinmolayan’s Upcoming Live-Action Film “Mikolo“

Watch the First Teaser of Niyi Akinmolayan’s Upcoming Live-Action Film “Mikolo“

Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan has shared a teaser of his upcoming kids-centered live action film titled “Mikolo.”

Collaborating with Anthill Studios, the exciting big family adventure project is slated for release in 2023.

This groundbreaking undertaking features notable Nollywood stars like Etim Effiong and Yvonne Jegede alongside talented young actors, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga and Oluwapamilerinayo, who play key roles in the movie.

