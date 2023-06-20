Career
Herconomy, TruQ & Excel At Uni Among 25 African Startups Selected by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2023
Google has selected 25 African startups for the third cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.
The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund provides support to Black founders and addresses the inequality in venture capital funding. This year, each of the selected startups will be granted non-dilutive cash awards of up to $150,000. Additionally, they will receive $200,000 worth of Google Cloud credits, assistance with Google Ads, and personalized mentoring from both Googlers and industry experts.
Among the startups selected for this year’s cohort are Herconomy, founded by Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti; Tushop, founded by Cathy Chepkemboi; HealthDart, founded by Njabulo Skhosana; TruQ, founded by Williams Fatayo; and Evolve Credit, founded by Akan Nelson.
According to Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Google, sub-Saharan Africa, “Since its inception in 2021, participating founders have seen a 21% rise in employment, with women filling 46% of these positions, and a notable 7% increase in monthly recurring revenue to over $6.1 million.”
Among these startups, 72% have women in leadership roles or as co-founders. The selected startups exhibit diversity not only in terms of leadership but also in their geographical distribution and focus on different sectors.
Here is the list of startups by countries
Nigeria
- Herconomy: Female-focused fintech aiming to be Africa’s first women’s bank.
- Akoma Health: Tech platform for accessible, culturally conscious mental health services in Africa.
- Evolve Credit: SaaS for digitising and managing banking services.
- Fez Delivery: Last-mile logistics platform for various industries.
- MDaaS Global: Tech-powered diagnostic centres for affordable healthcare.
- My Pocket Counsel: Legal tech platform for contract generation and management.
- Orda: Pan-African neobank for restaurants, offering cloud-based software.
- Periculum: Data company aiding in credit assessment, fraud/churn risk.
- Raenest: Fintech offering global financial services to freelancers/startups in Africa.
- TruQ: Streamlining mid-mile logistics across Africa with third-party vehicle connectivity.
Kenya
- Fleetsimplify: Monetization platform connecting gig drivers & vehicle owners.
- Jumba: Improving Kenya’s construction sector supply chain via B2B platform.
- Tushop: Tech platform for group buying of daily essentials in Kenya.
- Uzapoint: Mobile/web POS for digitising bookkeeping in Africa’s informal sector.
- Zydii: Localised digital training solutions for African SMEs.
South Africa
- Excel At Uni: Supports student funders via digital services.
- HealthDart: Digital HMO providing end-to-end health services with insurance.
- Zinacare: Online platform for accessible, affordable healthcare services.
Ghana
- BezoMoney: Digital banking for Africa’s underbanked via mobile/web platforms.
- Talamus Health: Tech solutions targeting healthcare inefficiencies in Africa.
Uganda`
- EzyAgric: AI-powered mobile technology to enhance Africa’s farming sector.
- Ridelink: E-logistics platform providing shipping and real-time tracking.
Rwanda
- Charis UAS (Rwanda): Provides 3D geospatial data via drone technology.
Côte d’Ivoire
- Susu (Côte d’Ivoire): Health platform providing healthcare services/insurance funded by African diaspora.
Senegal
- Chargel (Senegal): Digital trucking platform connecting shippers/carriers in Francophone West Africa.
