Herconomy, TruQ & Excel At Uni Among 25 African Startups Selected by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2023

Google has selected 25 African startups for the third cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund provides support to Black founders and addresses the inequality in venture capital funding. This year, each of the selected startups will be granted non-dilutive cash awards of up to $150,000. Additionally, they will receive $200,000 worth of Google Cloud credits, assistance with Google Ads, and personalized mentoring from both Googlers and industry experts.

Among the startups selected for this year’s cohort are Herconomy, founded by Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti; Tushop, founded by Cathy Chepkemboi; HealthDart, founded by Njabulo Skhosana; TruQ, founded by Williams Fatayo; and Evolve Credit, founded by Akan Nelson.

According to Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem, Google, sub-Saharan Africa, “Since its inception in 2021, participating founders have seen a 21% rise in employment, with women filling 46% of these positions, and a notable 7% increase in monthly recurring revenue to over $6.1 million.”

🎉 Get ready to meet the rockstars of innovation! Introducing the Google Black Founders Fund 2023 Cohort. Don’t miss the heartwarming moments as founders learn of their selection 🥰💥.

Check our blog to see who made the cut! 🌟🚀 👉👉https://t.co/KzJuCalJx0 #FundBlackFounders pic.twitter.com/C8m4H2lEQA — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) June 20, 2023 Among these startups, 72% have women in leadership roles or as co-founders. The selected startups exhibit diversity not only in terms of leadership but also in their geographical distribution and focus on different sectors. Here is the list of startups by countries