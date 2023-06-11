Connect with us

Style

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Anita Asuoha's Vow Renewal Wedding Dress

Events Style

Celebrities Dazzle In Exquisite Agbada At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuohas' Dream Wedding Ceremony

Style

The Most Eye-Catching Looks At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal, According To BellaNaija Style Editors

Promotions Style

Diamond Platnumz and Hollantex Bring Colorful Fabrics to Life in Teaser

Style

Kamo Mafokwane Makes Monochromatic Red Carpet Style Look SO Easy

Style

This Week’s Style Stars Are Serving Agbada For Rich Aunties On #BellaStylista: Issue 240

Style

See the 10 Times Sylvia Nduka Slayed in an Office-Friendly Dress

Style

IZUBAA's Latest Collection "NDABAGA" Deserves Your Attention!

Style

See This Week’s Nonnegotiables for Your Work Wardrobe

Style

Get Ready With Eni Popoola For Veuve Clicquot POLO Classic | WATCH

Style

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Anita Asuoha’s Vow Renewal Wedding Dress

Avatar photo

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Anita Asuoha, renowned Nigerian comedienne and digital creator popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, said “I do” again after ten blissful years of marriage with her husband Ikechukwu Asuoha on June 10th, 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Anita’s dream wedding came to life yesterday, surpassing her first wedding of ten years ago in a landslide. She embraced grandeur and extravagance and opted for a traditional wedding gown that exuded elegance and grace, ensuring that this momentous occasion fulfilled all her desires. Let’s take a closer look at the dress.

For the reception, Anita was a quintessential bride in SOMO. The long-sleeve style— featured a corseted bodice with strategically placed mesh panels, a never-ending spiky feather train, crystal embellishments, and spiky metallic trimmings. To elevate the glamour even further, the bride added a touch of sparkle by donning a sweeping crystal-embellished veil, creating a captivating aura of drama and allure.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOMO (@somobysomo)

Anita adorned herself with elegant dangling earrings and a shimmering wedding band, perfectly complementing her ensemble. As anticipated, her bridal-inspired bun, adorned with a swooping side bang, added a touch of sophistication to her overall look, highlighting her radiant beauty. Keeping her makeup understated yet glamorous, she effortlessly exuded a subtle and captivating charm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

 As for her better half? He looked impeccably dashing in a white tuxedo, complemented by a black bow tie and shiny black shoes with a hint of red socks. Together, their coordinated attire showcased their timeless style and undeniable elegance.

 

Credit

Stylist: @medlinboss

Dress @somobysomo

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair styled: @hairbyposhclass

Ring: @sainttracys

Videography: @mandelazz_

Groom’s outfit: @jaxgrehman

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

From Wanting to Be a Footballer to Building a Fashion Business, Chierika Omenaka Tells Us About His Work & Life in Italy

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Experts Share their Thoughts on How to Navigate this New Era

Uzoamaka Okafor: Things People Don’t Tell You About Moving to the UK

Chaste Inegbedion: How Jollof Rice Helps Nigerians Abroad Connect Home

BN Book Review: Scarred by Simi Joel | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php