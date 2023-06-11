Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Anita Asuoha’s Vow Renewal Wedding Dress

Anita Asuoha, renowned Nigerian comedienne and digital creator popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, said “I do” again after ten blissful years of marriage with her husband Ikechukwu Asuoha on June 10th, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Anita’s dream wedding came to life yesterday, surpassing her first wedding of ten years ago in a landslide. She embraced grandeur and extravagance and opted for a traditional wedding gown that exuded elegance and grace, ensuring that this momentous occasion fulfilled all her desires. Let’s take a closer look at the dress.

For the reception, Anita was a quintessential bride in SOMO. The long-sleeve style— featured a corseted bodice with strategically placed mesh panels, a never-ending spiky feather train, crystal embellishments, and spiky metallic trimmings. To elevate the glamour even further, the bride added a touch of sparkle by donning a sweeping crystal-embellished veil, creating a captivating aura of drama and allure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOMO (@somobysomo)

Anita adorned herself with elegant dangling earrings and a shimmering wedding band, perfectly complementing her ensemble. As anticipated, her bridal-inspired bun, adorned with a swooping side bang, added a touch of sophistication to her overall look, highlighting her radiant beauty. Keeping her makeup understated yet glamorous, she effortlessly exuded a subtle and captivating charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

As for her better half? He looked impeccably dashing in a white tuxedo, complemented by a black bow tie and shiny black shoes with a hint of red socks. Together, their coordinated attire showcased their timeless style and undeniable elegance.

Credit

Stylist: @medlinboss

Dress @somobysomo

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair styled: @hairbyposhclass

Ring: @sainttracys

Videography: @mandelazz_

Groom’s outfit: @jaxgrehman