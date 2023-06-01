Music
We Are Loving Victony’s Dapper Style on the Cover of Prazzle Magazine
Taking the world by storm and featuring on the cover of Prazzle Magazine’s Third Issue, “Resilience,” is Afro-pop sensation Anthony Ebuka Victor, better known as Victony.
Looking his best yet. In the magazine shoot styled by Nonso Chilaka and photographed by Victor Edeh, the singer talks to the publication about his unwavering commitment to making music, regardless of the challenges he faces in life.
He was nicely glammed up in various outfits. Keep scrolling to view his stunning outfits:
Read the full feature here.
Credits:
Photographer & Art Director: Victor Edeh
Assistant: flexgodmo
Editor-in-chief: Ann Austin
Executive Editor: Edidiong Eton: @akwaibom_girl
Interviewer: Edidiong Eton: @akwaibom_girl
Assistant Editor: Winifred Liam
Stylist: @whytace
Photography Assistant: @themotolaniakinde_