We Are Loving Victony’s Dapper Style on the Cover of Prazzle Magazine

Taking the world by storm and featuring on the cover of Prazzle Magazine’s Third Issue, “Resilience,” is Afro-pop sensation Anthony Ebuka Victor, better known as Victony.

Looking his best yet. In the magazine shoot styled by Nonso Chilaka and photographed by Victor Edeh, the singer talks to the publication about his unwavering commitment to making music, regardless of the challenges he faces in life.

He was nicely glammed up in various outfits. Keep scrolling to view his stunning outfits:

Read the full feature here.

Credits:

Photographer & Art Director: Victor Edeh

Assistant: flexgodmo

Editor-in-chief: Ann Austin

Executive Editor: Edidiong Eton: @akwaibom_girl

Interviewer: Edidiong Eton: @akwaibom_girl

Assistant Editor: Winifred Liam

Stylist: @whytace

Photography Assistant: @themotolaniakinde_