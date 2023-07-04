Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Events News Promotions

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Access Bank Unveils Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 5

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: The Little Things That Matter in Career Building

Career News

Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, Google’s Pioneer West Africa Director Exits Company

BN TV Career

Oluwatosin Olaseinde Joins Fisayo Fosudo On “The Leaderboard“ Show

Career News Promotions

Google for Startups Fuels Herconomy’s Vision to Build Nigeria’s First Women’s Bank

Career Inspired News

Herconomy, TruQ & Excel At Uni Among 25 African Startups Selected by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2023

Career News Promotions

Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Joins Forbes Technology Council 2023

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) Empowers Nigerian Creatives to Drive Economic and Social Change in the World

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Hello BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business.

The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustleawardee of the month, receiving a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

Leave a comment below, nominating your favorite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).

Explain why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.

Share the social media handles for the business, so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.

We will only consider legitimate businesses.

Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Additional Terms and Conditions apply.

The competition is now open and will end on the 14th of July. Start nominating your favorites!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Will the Brown Card Change the Experiences of Nigerians at the U.S Border?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Little Things That Matter in Career Building

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy

Get to Know The Celebrity Danfo Driver in this Edition of “Doing Life With”
css.php