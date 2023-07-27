Deborah & Ritchie Went From ‘Hello’ at a Conference to ‘Yes’ in Brugge! Enjoy Their #BNBling

From the first time when two people meet to the point where they decide to spend the rest of their lives together, lies a beautiful journey of unforgettable memories. When Ritchie waved Deborah hello at a conference, Cupid ignited the love spark and it has been a whirlwind of romance.

A month later, they had their first trip together to the beautiful city of Brugge where Ritchie asked Deborah to be his girlfriend. Imagine her surprise when 5 years later, they were in Brugge again! With meticulous planning and unwavering devotion, Ritchie whisked Deborah away to the very spot where she agreed to be his girlfriend, to write another pivotal chapter in their love story. This time, he dropped to one knee and her to marry him and of course, she said Yes! We are super stoked for these lovebirds as they go on their forever journey, creating more beautiful memories. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Deborah:

On a Wednesday morning in 2018, I woke up to attend a digital health conference as part of my Master’s degree course. Little did I know that later on that day, a handsome man would smile and wave at me from across the conference room, changing the entire trajectory of my life. He approached me during the lunch break and we spoke briefly. As the conference ended, I grabbed my bags to leave and he stopped me and asked if I would like to go for a drink with him. Nearly nine hours later, and we were still together, speaking and laughing the night away across London. It was here that he asked if he could take me out on a date. What followed was a whirlwind romance. A month later, we found ourselves on our first trip together in the beautiful city of Brugge. It was in this city and on this trip that he asked me to officially be his girlfriend. It was so surreal that at that moment, he became my Ritchie.

Years passed, and we shared many milestones together. Our love for each other grew, bringing us to this present day in June 2023. Ritchie told me I had a day to pack a suitcase because he was taking me away for a surprise pre-birthday trip. I had no idea where we were going and you can imagine how after some hours of driving, I was surprised to find myself back in Brugge. Ritchie had booked the same hotel we had stayed in on our first trip, and the memories instantly started to flood back. I felt overwhelmed with nostalgia and joy as we spent the day reminiscing about the first time we were here, and the journey of love we have been on in the years since. The following day, Ritchie told me that he has some things planned in the evening. He booked a special table at the restaurant we went to back in 2018. With food so memorable I spoke about it often after that trip. It was such a beautiful and meaningful dinner, I couldn’t contain my emotions. After the dinner, Ritchie told me that there was something he wanted to show me, as he said someone recommended we see it.

Little did I know, Ritchie had been working with an event planner and a photographer in Brugge for months to plan and execute his proposal to me. I was shocked as we approached a pavilion that was lit up with candles and flowers everywhere in the most beautiful and romantic setting by the restaurant. It was all put into perspective for me that the love of my life took me back to the city where he first asked me to be his girlfriend, only this time, he was asking me to be his wife. That night after the proposal, he had organised to take me back to the bar in Brugge where he had asked me to be his girlfriend. My heart flooded with love as we sat on the exact same bar stools that we did last time. Who would have known all those years ago, that we would come back to this place and sit on the exact same bar stools but only this time as fiancés? The love story of my dreams.

Credits

Bride-to-be @iamdebbiea

Photography @marliesdevriesefotografie

Planner @idee.uniek