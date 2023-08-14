BNShareYourHustle: Help Your Kids Express More Confidence with Bespoke African Dolls from CloveKids

Hey BNers,

For the August edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Clovekids | @clovekids is our August #BNShareYourHustle feature.

Clovekids International is a leading brand that produces bespoke African dolls using sustainable and eco-friendly materials for African and biracial kids to show them the beauty of African diversity, teach them self-love, and enable them to express more confidence.

They have also included a doll range to represent children with skin conditions like albinism and vitiligo, as well as soft toys for younger kids.

Also in their range of products are “My Super Journals” and “Affirmations Book” for children and teenagers, and they are preparing to launch their first African storybook and 3D animated African cartoon series.

To shop their products, you can reach them via any of the following mediums: