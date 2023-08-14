Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: Help Your Kids Express More Confidence with Bespoke African Dolls from CloveKids

Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Shares Her Secrets to Success on “Omon’s Couch” | Watch

Chisom Mefor: Finding a Balanced Career Path as a Young Adult

Nkiru Amadi-Emina talks about Entrepreneurship & Selling Her First Company on Peace Itimi’s “How I”

Mike Hunder: Want to Build a Career in Banking? Here Are 6 Things You Should Keep in Mind

Omon Odike & Osayi Alile discuss the Pathways to Success in Social Entrepreneurship on "Omon's Couch"

Olusola Amadi: Six Tips for Juggling Career and Motherhood

#BNShareYourHustle: Make Meal & Playtime Fun and Safe with Baby Essentials from B.Claire Kids

2 hours ago

Hey BNers,

For the August edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Clovekids | @clovekids is our August #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***

Clovekids International is a leading brand that produces bespoke African dolls using sustainable and eco-friendly materials for African and biracial kids to show them the beauty of African diversity, teach them self-love, and enable them to express more confidence.

They have also included a doll range to represent children with skin conditions like albinism and vitiligo, as well as soft toys for younger kids.

Also in their range of products are “My Super Journals” and “Affirmations Book” for children and teenagers, and they are preparing to launch their first African storybook and 3D animated African cartoon series.

To shop their products, you can reach them via any of the following mediums:

WhatsApp/Call: 08054759616
