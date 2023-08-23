Step into the World of Fuji music in the Heart of London: FUJI: A Opera London Pop Up 2023 | August 18th – 28th

London was the hub of fuji music celebration as ‘FUJI: A Opera as the Exhibition‘ had its global premiere on Thursday, August 18, 2023, promising a summer filled with the harmonies of this iconic genre.

Welcoming the public, FUJI: A Opera at The Africa Centre in London until 28th August 2023, as it takes the form of an immersive exhibition that unfolds the narrative of the fuji music genre.a cornerstone of Nigeria’s heritage.

This genre’s legacy reverberates through the accomplishments of contemporary Afrobeats sensations who command worldwide stages thanks to its profound impact.

The opening night welcomed very special guests for an evening of festivities, including opening words from His Excellency; Ambassador Ishola Tunji Sarafa (Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK), exhibition Founder Bobo Omotayo, Oba Nsugbe (Chairman, The Africa Centre), and DJ Abass.

Following his keynote speech, leading fuji legend K1 De Ultimate delighted guests with a surprise live performance, alongside international fuji artists Asimiu Ajebori, Lateef Ayinla and Atawewe who also took to the stage.

Tickets are on sale now, and available here.

FUJI: A Opera is a multi-platform, multi-media explosion of culture aimed at revitalizing the Fuji musical genre for new audiences globally, led by a visionary team—Creator Bobo Omotayo and Executive Producers Tosin Ashafa and Papa Omotayo.

Photo Credit: FUJI: A Opera

BellaNaija is a media partner for FUJI: A Opera as the Exhibition

