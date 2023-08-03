If You Want to Keep Your Favourite Housemate in the #BBNaijaAllStars House, Here are 5 Things You Should Do

BBNaija All Stars is in full swing, and the drama has already begun. As alliances form and friendships bloom, it’s time to pick your fave and show them your love and support. With the first eviction approaching, we’ve got you covered with five simple ways to keep your favourite HM in the house until the grand finale.

Vote, Vote, Vote:

This might sound like a no-brainer, but voting is the most crucial way to keep your favourite housemates in the game and secure that jaw-dropping 120 Million Naira cash prize. The power is in your hands, so don’t hesitate to pick up your phone and cast your vote.

The number of votes you can cast could make a massive difference. Simply download the MyDSTV or MyGOtv app from the Google Play Store if you’re an Android user, or grab it from the App Store if you’re part of the iPhone gang. With just a few taps, you’ll be showing your love and support for your favourite housemate. If you’re on the Prestige bouquet, you get as many as 10,000 votes weekly, while those on the Premium package can cast up to 2,500 votes. It’s super easy to vote.

Social Media:

Social media plays a massive role. Join the fan pages, follow the official pages, and engage with other supporters. Using trending hashtags and sharing your favourite housemates’ moments will create a buzz, increasing their popularity.

Organise Watch Parties:

Watching the show has more fun with friends and family. Host watch parties and encourage others to support your fave. The more people get emotionally invested, the higher the chances are of keeping them safe from eviction.

Campaign Creatively:

Get creative with your campaign efforts. Make posters, memes, or catchy slogans to rally support for your fave. Humour and wit can go a long way towards capturing attention and generating interest. While it’s essential to promote your favourite housemate, it’s equally important to avoid spreading negativity about other contestants. Be positive and focus on the qualities that make your pick shine, rather than bashing others.

Stay Loyal, Stay Consistent:

BBNaija is a marathon, not a sprint. Stay loyal to your favourite housemate throughout the season and be consistent in your support. Don’t lose heart if they face some challenges along the way; remember that every week is a fresh opportunity to keep them in the game.