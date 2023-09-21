Watch Trailer for Africa Magic’s Original Crime Thriller “The Slum King” Starring Tobi Bakre, Hermes Iyele, Teniola Aladese

Africa Magic is set to release an original crime thriller series titled “The Slum King.”

The series follows the story of “Edafe “Maje Esu” Umukoro, a traumatised tout, seeking redemption for his dastardly actions, is forced by a drug cartel network on a path paved with drugs, blood, and gore to become the coveted Slum King.”

The series is set to star Tobi Bakre, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Sonia Irabor, Bolaji Ogunmola, Idia Essien, Elvina Ibru, Philip Asaya, Greg Ojefua, Charles Inojie, Brutus Richard, Jide Kene Achufusi, Taye Aimoro, Toyin Alausa, and Hermes Iyele, amongst others.

“The Slum King” is set to premiere on October 8 at 20:00 WAT on Africa Magic Showcase Ch. 151.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo Credit: @camrollpictures