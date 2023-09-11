Ijapari Ben-Hirki & Beverly Osu Exuded Timeless Elegance at TIFF 2023

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani’s acclaimed debut novel, ‘I Do Not Come To You By Chance,’ made its debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, and we can hardly wait for it to hit the big screen.

The star-studded event saw leading ladies Ijapari Ben-Hirki, and Beverly Osu, bask in the limelight at the TIFF premiere over the weekend.

Co-producers Genevieve Nnaji and Chioma Onyenwe, Director Ishaya Bako, screenwriter Chika Anadu, celebrated author Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, and co-star Paul Nnadiekwe were also in attendance. “I Do Not Come to You By Chance” is part of the TIFF 2023 Centrepiece program, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema, which serves as a platform to honour and celebrate contemporary achievements in global cinema.

Ijapari Ben-Hirki graced the red carpet in a resplendent two-piece ensemble by Mira Bukar, bedecked in regal shades of purple that undoubtedly commanded attention. Her subtle makeup and purple under-eye liner harmonised exquisitely with the ensemble, while her hair was a perfect complement to the overall look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ijapari Ben-Hirki (@japaree)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ijapari Ben-Hirki (@japaree)

Beverly Osu radiated glamour in a luminous gold gown, accentuated by subtle makeup, a gleaming gold clutch, and a chic pixie cut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

