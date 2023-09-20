Here’s Your Guide to Perfectly Executed Outfits for the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Hello #BellaStylistas! With only 3 days to go, the excitement for this year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is building. This is our FIRST-EVER physical edition, and we’re eagerly looking forward to having you all join us in person for what promises to be the best summit of the year.

Now celebrating its fourth year, the BNS Digital Summit has become synonymous with bringing together esteemed experts and visionary thought leaders from the fashion and creative industry, serving as a powerful platform for fostering connections that not only provide invaluable insights but also ignite inspiration among Africa’s burgeoning talent.

Before delving into the intricacies of creating the perfect outfit for the highly anticipated event, let’s take a moment to clarify what “Corporate Baddie” truly means.

Blend sophistication with a touch of rebellion. Take a look at your existing workwear essentials: sharp suits, blazers, dress trousers, power dresses, button-up shirts, and skirts. Now, think of how to infuse them with a bold twist. Experiment with combinations like pairing a formal blazer with jeans or teaming a statement top with a sleek skirt. The key is to create a striking contrast. Don’t overlook the power of accessories, such as statement jewellery, a leather shoulder bag, and chunky heels, to elevate your look and infuse it with a sense of refinement, even if you opt for jeans. Embrace your inner artist, and let your outfit serve as your canvas for self-expression!

If you’re attending, take a moment to browse through these captivating photos below for some inspiration to make the most of your day.

