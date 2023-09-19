MAJOR: Chioma Nnadi Is British Vogue’s Newly Appointed Head of Editorial Content

Connect with us

When Edward Enninful announced his departure from British Vogue earlier this year, one burning question remained: Who will succeed him? Following a Fashion Week filled with speculation, Chioma Nnadi revealed yesterday that she will be assuming the role of Head of Editorial Content for the magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chioma nnadi (@nnadibynature)

I’m so thrilled to announce that I’m the new head of editorial content for @britishvogue. Huge thanks to Anna Wintour, @edward_enninful, and Roger Lynch for giving me this opportunity. I’m truly honoured and so excited to be coming home. Stay tuned!🇬🇧

Back in 2010, Chioma began her journey at Vogue as a fashion news writer, steadily climbing the ranks over the next ten years. She reached the position of editor of vogue.com in September 2020.

According to Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director, Vogue:

Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue, and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation—both here and in the fashion industry at large. I’m so grateful to Edward Enninful for everything he’s accomplished at British Vogue, and we’re all looking forward to a productive and creative relationship with him in his new role.

I can’t think of a more worthy person to follow in his footsteps than Chioma, who has proven herself adept at speaking to our digital audience and has found ways to extend Vogue’s reach, authority, and influence across all of our platforms. She is passionate about fashion, music and culture, and I couldn’t be happier that she will be leading our editorial and creative teams.

“Is there pressure? Yeah, there’s undoubtedly pressure — it’s Vogue,” Nnadi shared with The Guardian. She continued, “When I began my career, there was only one other Black person in the building, and we both attended the same college. It wasn’t the same environment as it is today. Clearly, issues of diversity and inclusion should always be at the forefront, but it now feels like a more open conversation, which, to me, signifies progress.”

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

