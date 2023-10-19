BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at ev[email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAGOS COCKTAIL WEEK (@lagoscocktail)



Lagos Cocktail Week

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Venue: Balmoral Convention Center, Victoria Island, Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Cavemen Live in Abuja

The Cavemen is bringing premium highlife to Abuja city.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Business District, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

5-A-Side Corporate League

A cosmopolitan, untelevised, alternative lifestyle event taking place at Landmark. The event comprises 5-Aside Matches between corporate brands on the beach.

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Landmark Beach, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night with Coco & Friends

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: 08055150463

Originals Hangout

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Adidas Flagship Store, 624, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Basket Weaving

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Vibezzz Party

Nigeria’s highest charting producer on the Billboard 100, Andre Vibez is bringing the coolest kids in Lagos together.

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Johnny Rockets, Eletu Ogabi Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Johnny’s Room Live

Johnny Drille will be having a live performance in Abuja.

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Harrow Park, Ahmadu Bello Way, Central Business District, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Future Africa Awards 2023

Get ready to witness greatness unfold as The Future Africa Awards honour the outstanding achievements of its remarkable nominees in style.

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Venue: Lagos.

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE