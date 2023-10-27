Lagos Fashion Week 2023: The Best Street Style Looks From Day One

Glitz and glamour take centre stage as the 2023 Lagos Fashion Week officially begins!

In the usual tradition, fashion stars and influencers showcased their bright and beautiful Street Style in several elegant ways. From unique made-in-Nigeria outfits and exquisite beauty looks to picturesque accessorizing, the fashionistas delivered remarkable Street Style on day one, and our editors have put together some of the head-turning and unmissable looks.

Take in the fabulous looks as you scroll: