AY Makun drops Action-Packed Trailer for “Merry Men 3: Nemesis” | Watch

2 hours ago

Nigerian actor and comedian AY Makun has released the official trailer for the third installment of his action and adventure thriller “Merry Men 3: Nemesis.”

The movie will see the return of AY Makun, Ramsey Nouah, and William Uchemba, as well as the introduction of Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme, Francis Onwochei, Ufoma Mc Dermott, Nadia Buari, Caroline Hutchings, and Regina Daniels in its stellar casting line-up.

The action-packed thriller is set to make its debut in cinemas on October 13, 2023.

Merry Men 3 was directed by Moses Inwang, produced by Darlington Abuda, and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

Watch:

