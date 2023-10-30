Connect with us

Party Alert: PalmPay and Poppin Throw a Nationwide Party across 10 Universities

All the Juice on ‘The Gossip Experience'

Invest in Your American Dream: The Southeast Regional Center's 6th Offering Seminar

See How Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Made His Viral Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

‘Rep Another Tribe’: Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Diversity in the Workplace

RMD, Ilebaye, Waje & More Stars Light Up ATAFO SS24 Show At The Lagos Fashion Week

Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Centre Point: A Luxurious Workspace in Ikoyi

KAFF Luxury Fashion Boutique Exclusive Launch in Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria

Here is How Chivita Celebrated World Juice Day

Party Alert: PalmPay and Poppin Throw a Nationwide Party across 10 Universities

Lights. Camera, Action! PalmPay and Poppin are delighted to announce that the Campus Invasion campaign across 10 universities in Nigeria has commenced.

The collaboration between the brands is set to bring forth a fusion of financial technology and communication solutions to inspire and educate the next generation of tech enthusiasts. So far, the tour has taken place at the University of Calabar (UniCal) and the University of Port-Harcourt (UniPort) and students in these schools have been thrilled with loads of games and prizes such as phones, cash awards, special bonuses, and coupons. The grand prize awaits the ultimate champion who will stand out among the talented participants.

The tour which commenced on October 11th and concludes on December 15th, is a two-month-long event that promises an exciting array of prizes, such as phones, cash awards, special bonuses, and coupons.

Additional games and rewards will be held at the remaining participating universities, including the University of Ibadan, University of Abuja, University of Lagos, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, among others.

More games and rewards are set to take place in the remaining participating universities which include the University of Ibadan, University of Abuja, University of Lagos, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, among others.

Enthusiastic students eager to participate can register for free by contacting their university’s Student Union Government (SUG) Director of Socials or the Department Director of Socials.

The joint campus tour is a testament to the shared vision of PalmPay and Poppin to drive innovation and cultivate technological advancements within the Nigerian tech ecosystem. The tour will encompass a series of interactive product demonstrations and workshops aimed at enlightening students. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, this campus tour endeavours to equip students with the necessary tools to thrive in the ever-evolving technology landscape, while also fostering a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

For more information about the campus invasion tour and to stay updated on tour dates and locations, please visit PalmPay’s social media platforms, @PalmPay Nigeria, and download Poppin from the website, Google Play, or the App Store.

