Party Alert: PalmPay and Poppin Throw a Nationwide Party across 10 Universities

Lights. Camera, Action! PalmPay and Poppin are delighted to announce that the Campus Invasion campaign across 10 universities in Nigeria has commenced.

The collaboration between the brands is set to bring forth a fusion of financial technology and communication solutions to inspire and educate the next generation of tech enthusiasts. So far, the tour has taken place at the University of Calabar (UniCal) and the University of Port-Harcourt (UniPort) and students in these schools have been thrilled with loads of games and prizes such as phones, cash awards, special bonuses, and coupons. The grand prize awaits the ultimate champion who will stand out among the talented participants.

The tour which commenced on October 11th and concludes on December 15th, is a two-month-long event that promises an exciting array of prizes, such as phones, cash awards, special bonuses, and coupons.

Additional games and rewards will be held at the remaining participating universities, including the University of Ibadan, University of Abuja, University of Lagos, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, among others.

Enthusiastic students eager to participate can register for free by contacting their university’s Student Union Government (SUG) Director of Socials or the Department Director of Socials.

The joint campus tour is a testament to the shared vision of PalmPay and Poppin to drive innovation and cultivate technological advancements within the Nigerian tech ecosystem. The tour will encompass a series of interactive product demonstrations and workshops aimed at enlightening students. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, this campus tour endeavours to equip students with the necessary tools to thrive in the ever-evolving technology landscape, while also fostering a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

For more information about the campus invasion tour and to stay updated on tour dates and locations, please visit PalmPay’s social media platforms, @PalmPay Nigeria, and download Poppin from the website, Google Play, or the App Store.

Sponsored Content