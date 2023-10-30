All the Juice on ‘The Gossip Experience’

A couple of weeks ago, Gossip Kitchen and Bar, a French Mediterranean restaurant nestled on Oko-Awo Street in Victoria Island, Lagos (adjacent Eko Hotels), opened its doors to a select few guests for the exclusive “Gossip Experience” event.

The Gossip Experience was an artfully curated evening of culinary delights and masterful gastronomy explorations of Gossip’s French Mediterranean menu, led by the management and chef of the restaurant.

One of Victoria Island’s newest additions to the hospitality scene, Gossip Kitchen and Bar is a restaurant on set to deliver the best French Mediterranean cuisine in all of Lagos and Nigeria, one morsel at a time.

On its journey to achieve this, Gossip hosted a fine blend of cooks, food critics, lifestyle editors, and connoisseurs of fine dining and French cuisine for an 8-course menu review.

Guests were treated to course after course featuring a mix of Gossip’s best sellers and little-known secrets, complete with signature pairings of cocktails and mocktails.

It was a night of both insightful and lively conversation, where guests shared detailed reviews of each course in between much social chatter and entertaining anecdotes.

