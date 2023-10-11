Connect with us

Events Promotions

Ayo Mairo-Ese and Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani are set to Launch the SpeakHER Movement this October

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

BN TV Culture Events Living Style

Sustainability Beyond Style: A Zara Odu × Veronica Ebie Conversation At #BNSDigitalSummit23 | WATCH

Events Promotions

A Fusion of Glitz and Glamour as MAC Cosmetics collaborates with the TOMS Fashion Show Launch in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Nigeria Gives Launches in Texas: Hosts Wine Tasting Event to Support the End of Child Poverty

Events News Relationships Style

Children of the Alake of Egba Land Celebrate Their Father’s 80th Birthday in Grand Style

Events News

MRH Research Collective is Raising Awareness on Maternal Health with #WeMenForHer Campaign

Events Promotions

API Lifestyle's All Black Ace Birthday Dinner: An Evening of Celebration with Friends

Events Promotions

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of ‘An Evening with Martell’

Beauty BN TV Career Events Inspired Living Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Events

Ayo Mairo-Ese and Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani are set to Launch the SpeakHER Movement this October

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Broadcaster, Ayo Mairo-Ese, and Corporate Executive, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, proudly unveil SpeakHER their joint initiative dedicated to empowering women with communication excellence. Co-founded by these two visionary women, SpeakHER is set to make its debut with the inaugural SpeakHER Conference on October 14th, 2023.

Themed “Find Your ROAR – The Power of a Woman’s Voice to Change Her World!”, the SpeakHER Conference seeks to bridge the communication gap faced by many women, providing them with tools and platforms to articulate their visions, ideas, and inspirations confidently.

Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, while announcing the conference, remarked, “Empowering Women with communication excellence is a holistic approach to nurturing confidence, mastering delivery, and creating opportunities for women to express themselves genuinely.”

Ayo Mairo-Ese underscored the importance of addressing the often-overlooked communication challenges faced by women. She stated, “We have found that many women, despite their innovative ideas and leadership potential, are unable to express themselves effectively, leading to lost opportunities. SpeakHER aims to change that narrative.”

The conference promises a mix of activities designed to inspire and educate attendees. Noteworthy elements include:

– A Speakathon Contest where participants showcase their speaking prowess.
– Expert-led masterclasses tailored to refine communication skills.

SpeakHER also extends an invitation to individuals and organizations to become sponsors for this transformative event. By backing the SpeakHER Conference, sponsors will directly empower women to become impactful communicators, thus leading to positive changes in communities and industries at large.

For details on sponsorship packages, conference registration, or further information on SpeakHER, please contact [email protected].

Watch this Welcome Video for more Insight.

Join the SpeakHER movement on October 14th at the Ecobank Pan African Centre at 9 am, and be part of a change-making journey that promises to elevate women’s voices across various sectors.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the SpeakHER Conference

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: How Can Anambra Be Transformed into a Smart City?

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?
css.php