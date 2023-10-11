Ayo Mairo-Ese and Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani are set to Launch the SpeakHER Movement this October

Broadcaster, Ayo Mairo-Ese, and Corporate Executive, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, proudly unveil SpeakHER their joint initiative dedicated to empowering women with communication excellence. Co-founded by these two visionary women, SpeakHER is set to make its debut with the inaugural SpeakHER Conference on October 14th, 2023.

Themed “Find Your ROAR – The Power of a Woman’s Voice to Change Her World!”, the SpeakHER Conference seeks to bridge the communication gap faced by many women, providing them with tools and platforms to articulate their visions, ideas, and inspirations confidently.

Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, while announcing the conference, remarked, “Empowering Women with communication excellence is a holistic approach to nurturing confidence, mastering delivery, and creating opportunities for women to express themselves genuinely.”

Ayo Mairo-Ese underscored the importance of addressing the often-overlooked communication challenges faced by women. She stated, “We have found that many women, despite their innovative ideas and leadership potential, are unable to express themselves effectively, leading to lost opportunities. SpeakHER aims to change that narrative.”

The conference promises a mix of activities designed to inspire and educate attendees. Noteworthy elements include:

– A Speakathon Contest where participants showcase their speaking prowess.

– Expert-led masterclasses tailored to refine communication skills.

SpeakHER also extends an invitation to individuals and organizations to become sponsors for this transformative event. By backing the SpeakHER Conference, sponsors will directly empower women to become impactful communicators, thus leading to positive changes in communities and industries at large.

For details on sponsorship packages, conference registration, or further information on SpeakHER, please contact [email protected].

Watch this Welcome Video for more Insight.

Join the SpeakHER movement on October 14th at the Ecobank Pan African Centre at 9 am, and be part of a change-making journey that promises to elevate women’s voices across various sectors.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the SpeakHER Conference