Nancy Isime Holds a Vivacious Picnic with Fans

Aspira Nigeria, makers of VIVA Plus Detergent, hosted the ‘Vivacious Picnic’ in collaboration with the brand’s ambassador, Nigerian actress Nancy Isime. The event was held on November 5 at Momoh Gardens, Lekki, Lagos, bringing together Vivans and fans of Nancy Isime for an evening of fun, games, and celebration.

The picnic kicked off with a meet-and-greet session with Nancy Isime, heralding other activities such as the Viva Quiz, Charades, Vivasoap and Spoon Race, dance competitions, and more.

The event’s highlight was the presentation of Viva backpacks recycled from used Viva detergent nylon, emphasizing the brand’s eco-friendly practices, environmental awareness efforts, and commitment to environmental sustainability. Each guest went home with a backpack and more gift prizes, including water bottles, Viva detergents, bar soap, dishwashers, and other cash and gift prizes.

“We are thrilled to have hosted this extraordinary picnic.. This initiative celebrates our appreciation of nature and brings customers closer to our brand to celebrate in a lively atmosphere. We are committed to promoting environmental sustainability and preserving our brand values, while fostering a sense of community” said Lynda Aguocha, Head, Advertising and PR, Aspira Nigeria.

VIVA Detergent’s unique features include its deep cleaning Multi-Enzyme stain remover technology and long-lasting fragrances, creating unforgettable moments for attendees. Guests were treated to amazing food, games, and special Viva-themed party gift packs.

‘‘I had a lot of fun spending quality time with Vivans. It is such an extraordinary moment I will cherish for a long time. Being surrounded by my fans brings me so much joy. Special thanks to my VIVA Plus Detergent and Aspira Family for putting this together’’ – Viva Brand Ambassador and Actress, Nancy Isime added

As the evening progressed, winners of all the games held were announced and awarded gifts. The event came to a close with group photo sessions with Nancy Isime.

For more information about VIVA, follow @vivaplusdetergent and @aspiranig on Instagram or visit the official website, aspiranigeria.com.

