Connect with us

Events Promotions

Nancy Isime Holds a Vivacious Picnic with Fans

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association's 2023 Presidential Cocktail: Strengthened Collaboration with the UK and the Commonwealth

Events News Promotions

Design Week Lagos 2023: A Showcase of Creativity and Innovation

Events Promotions

A Night of Mexican Culture and Celebration: Volcan Tequila hosts 'Dia De Los Muertos' in Lagos!

Events News Promotions

Flavourful Moments at Seven-Up Bottling Company’s Jolibration with Latest Beverage Sensations, D’Vybe and Hydr8 100

Events Promotions

Knorr Jollof Fest Abuja: A Culinary Spectacle of Flavors and Traditions

Events Promotions

NBA Africa Partners with Nigerian Artist Dennis Osadebe for Second Edition of "NBA Meets Art"

Events Promotions

Igniting Savings Culture: 9PSB Celebrates World Savings Day with a Lagos Primary School

Beauty Events Promotions

Narciso Rodriguez Celebrates Femininity and Fragrance at Exclusive 'All of Me' Perfume Launch Event

Events News Promotions

Get Ready! Titilope Sonuga's Open Concert Returns to Lagos on December 17th

Events

Nancy Isime Holds a Vivacious Picnic with Fans

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Aspira Nigeria, makers of VIVA Plus Detergent, hosted the ‘Vivacious Picnic’ in collaboration with the brand’s ambassador, Nigerian actress Nancy Isime. The event was held on November 5 at Momoh Gardens, Lekki, Lagos, bringing together Vivans and fans of Nancy Isime for an evening of fun, games, and celebration.

The picnic kicked off with a meet-and-greet session with Nancy Isime, heralding other activities such as the Viva Quiz, Charades, Vivasoap and Spoon Race, dance competitions, and more.

The event’s highlight was the presentation of Viva backpacks recycled from used Viva detergent nylon, emphasizing the brand’s eco-friendly practices, environmental awareness efforts, and commitment to environmental sustainability. Each guest went home with a backpack and more gift prizes, including water bottles, Viva detergents, bar soap, dishwashers, and other cash and gift prizes.

“We are thrilled to have hosted this extraordinary picnic.. This initiative celebrates our appreciation of nature and brings customers closer to our brand to celebrate in a lively atmosphere. We are committed to promoting environmental sustainability and preserving our brand values, while fostering a sense of community”  said Lynda Aguocha, Head, Advertising and PR, Aspira Nigeria.

VIVA Detergent’s unique features include its deep cleaning Multi-Enzyme stain remover technology and long-lasting fragrances, creating unforgettable moments for attendees. Guests were treated to amazing food, games, and special Viva-themed party gift packs.

‘‘I had a lot of fun spending quality time with Vivans. It is such an extraordinary moment I will cherish for a long time. Being surrounded by my fans brings me so much joy. Special thanks to my VIVA Plus Detergent and Aspira Family for putting this together’’ – Viva Brand Ambassador and Actress, Nancy Isime added

As the evening progressed, winners of all the games held were announced and awarded gifts. The event came to a close with group photo sessions with Nancy Isime.

For more information about VIVA, follow @vivaplusdetergent and @aspiranig on Instagram or visit the official website, aspiranigeria.com.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating and Inspiring Men Through the Story of Joseph

Nana Akua Amofa: Is the Use of Digital Public Relations Engaging Audiences Better?

Smart Emmanuel: Here’s How You Can Reach Your Objectives Even When Things Don’t Go As Expected
css.php