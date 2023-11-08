The Nigeria-Britain Association’s 2023 Presidential Cocktail: Strengthened Collaboration with the UK and the Commonwealth

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), proudly hosted its highly anticipated 2023 Presidential Cocktail on October 26, 2023, at the residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos. This exclusive event provided a unique platform for the President of the Association, Sola Oyetayo, to articulate the Association’s vision and thematic direction for the upcoming year while fostering relationships with esteemed partners and friends.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including vice patrons of the Association, Olabintan Famutimi, and Emeka Anyaoku, CON, CFR, former Commonwealth Secretary-General; former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, Bashorun Jaiye Kofolaran (JK) Randle; and former Minister of Industry, Kola Jamodu.

Notable partners for the evening included the British Deputy High Commissioner, Scib Nigeria & Co Limited, Grand Oak Limited, NEM Insurance Plc, and Open Access Data Centre Lagos. Also in attendance were diplomats, key government officials from both Nigeria and Britain, and leaders of prominent multinational and national businesses operating in Nigeria, alongside the esteemed members of the Association.

The representative of the British Deputy High Commissioner and Head of the UK Government Department of Business and Trade (DBT) Nigeria, Chim Chalemera, in her address, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the enduring relationship between the N-BA and the British Deputy High Commissioner.

She emphasised the consistent support rendered by the British Deputy High Commissioner over the years, highlighting events like the Presidential Cocktail as pivotal moments in cementing the strong ties between Nigeria and the UK. Speaking further, she reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria and expressed their determination to attract more UK investments into the country.

We are friends; let us continue to be friends and work together for the common good, – she concluded.

In his welcome address, the President of the Association, Sola Oyetayo, shed light on the Association’s mission, its unwavering commitment, and the strategic direction set by the administration under the theme “The Big I.D.E.A – A New Chapter.” Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of past presidents, including the vice patrons, he paid homage to the late patron of the Association, Pa Akintola Williams, who recently passed away. He concluded his welcome address by stating,

The N-BA is a friendship organisation with members – individuals and organisations spanning Nigeria, Britain and other Commonwealth countries, therefore we warmly welcome individuals and organisations willing to join the Association

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations, further strengthening the bonds between Nigeria and Britain.

The 2023 Presidential Cocktail stood as a testament to the N-BA’s dedication to fostering meaningful collaborations, strengthening diplomatic ties, and promoting investments between Nigeria and Britain. As the Association steps into a new chapter, the event served as a beacon of the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Sponsored Content