Connect with us

Nollywood

Inkblot Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Nigerian Crime Thriller "No Way Through"

Nollywood Promotions

Inkblot Teams Up with Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, and Chioma Chukwuka for Crime Thriller – 'No Way Through'

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "War: Wrath and Revenge," starring Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau & Ayoola Ayolola

Movies & TV Nollywood

Kayode Jnr Ojuolape Talks Acting Journey, Being an Easygoing Guy & Never Losing a Game of Monopoly | #BNMeetTheStar

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Play Network Studios Drops Trailer for Upcoming Netflix Drama "Blood Vessel"

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

'Afamefuna': Comeonnaija's Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe's Star-Studded “Ada Omo Daddy” is Almost Here | Watch the Trailer

Events Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story"

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Love and Chaos in Episode 8 of “University of Cruise”

Beauty Nollywood Style

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

Nollywood

Inkblot Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Nigerian Crime Thriller “No Way Through”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Inkblot Productions has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Nigerian crime thriller “No Way Through.”

Directed by Chinaza Onuzo from his own screenplay, “No Way Through” is a crime drama about the costs of providing for your family no matter what and the risks you take when you are trying to be free.

“No Way Through” follows the journey of “Jolade Okeniyi, a single mother of a teenage daughter, who is trying to make ends meet. Jolade’s primary source of income comes from working for the local drug cartel in her neighbourhood as a driver. Jolade is caught by the authorities and forced to inform the cartel. Failure to supply the required information will send both her and her daughter to jail, but the risks of getting that information could see them killed by the ruthless cartel.”

The film will star Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwuka, Ikechukwu, Nengi Adoki, Seun Ajayi, Jnr. Pope, Eso Dike, Roberta Oroma, and Sheggz Olusemo.

“No Way Through” will be available globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this December.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa
css.php