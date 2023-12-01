Inkblot Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Nigerian Crime Thriller “No Way Through”

Inkblot Productions has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Nigerian crime thriller “No Way Through.”

Directed by Chinaza Onuzo from his own screenplay, “No Way Through” is a crime drama about the costs of providing for your family no matter what and the risks you take when you are trying to be free.

“No Way Through” follows the journey of “Jolade Okeniyi, a single mother of a teenage daughter, who is trying to make ends meet. Jolade’s primary source of income comes from working for the local drug cartel in her neighbourhood as a driver. Jolade is caught by the authorities and forced to inform the cartel. Failure to supply the required information will send both her and her daughter to jail, but the risks of getting that information could see them killed by the ruthless cartel.”

The film will star Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwuka, Ikechukwu, Nengi Adoki, Seun Ajayi, Jnr. Pope, Eso Dike, Roberta Oroma, and Sheggz Olusemo.

“No Way Through” will be available globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this December.

Watch: