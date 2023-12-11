AtribeCalledJudah: Mercy Eke Turned Heads with Spot-On Recreation of J.Lo’s 2023 Met Gala Look

Taking inspiration from Jenny from the Block, Mercy captivated attention with a stunning replica of J.Lo’s ensemble. Her striking outfit featured a daring cut-out midsection and an underboob-baring halter neckline with matching rosette detailing, flowing into two elegant, floor-sweeping tails. The dress’ lower half comprised a blush-coloured silk skirt with a graceful long train. Emulating J.Lo further, Mercy adorned herself with a captivating fascinator adorned with sculptural fishnet detailing, complemented by stud earrings and black velvet opera gloves.

Completing the look, Mercy styled her hair in a sleek bun beneath the statement hat, while her makeup showcased thick dark eyeliner and glossy nude lips. This homage to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Met Gala appearance showcased Mercy Eke’s dedication to the Costume Party Extravaganza theme, making her a standout at the event.