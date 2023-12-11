Connect with us

Style

#AtribeCalledJudah: Mercy Eke Turned Heads with Spot-On Recreation of J.Lo's 2023 Met Gala Look

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube's Beaded Look at the ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Premiere

Beauty BN TV Music News Style

Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

Beauty BN TV Culture Style

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

Style

ICYMI: Bonang Matheba Wowed in a Sculptural Couture Gown at the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa

BN TV Events Living Relationships Style

Is The Most Anticipated Gen Z 'Ship' Of The Year Taking Off Soon? See Why Eni & Priscy's Fans Are Elated

BN TV Career Events News Style

Porsche Platforms Lagos Fashion Week's Founder — Omoyemi Akerele On BoF Voices 2023 | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Style

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Style

A Moment Please for Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue's Elegant Wedding Dresses

BN TV Cuisine Living Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Spend A Day With TayeNaija & Toni Tone Featuring Drake, The Rock & 50 Cent | WATCH

Style

#AtribeCalledJudah: Mercy Eke Turned Heads with Spot-On Recreation of J.Lo’s 2023 Met Gala Look

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The theme for the movie premiere of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’“A Tribe Called Judah”  was tagged “Costume Party Extravaganza”, where celebrities could come dressed like their favourite stars. One celebrity who delivered on the theme was none other than Mercy Ekewho channelled Latin pop culture icon Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Taking inspiration from Jenny from the Block, Mercy captivated attention with a stunning replica of J.Lo’s ensemble. Her striking outfit featured a daring cut-out midsection and an underboob-baring halter neckline with matching rosette detailing, flowing into two elegant, floor-sweeping tails. The dress’ lower half comprised a blush-coloured silk skirt with a graceful long train. Emulating J.Lo further, Mercy adorned herself with a captivating fascinator adorned with sculptural fishnet detailing, complemented by stud earrings and black velvet opera gloves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Completing the look, Mercy styled her hair in a sleek bun beneath the statement hat, while her makeup showcased thick dark eyeliner and glossy nude lips. This homage to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Met Gala appearance showcased Mercy Eke’s dedication to the Costume Party Extravaganza theme, making her a standout at the event.

 

Credits

Dress: @pearls_bridals

Styling: @mz_florashaw

Photography: @bangraphy

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

These 10 Movies Are Sure to Keep You Entertained This Christmas

Get A Glimpse into Nigeria’s Gaming Industry in Today’s “Doing Life With…” Kumni Adenipebi

Blue Hour Notes by Faith Moyosore Agboola | A Spoken Word Poetry Review by Roseline Mgbodichimma

Was 2023 Fab or Bleh for You? Give Us All the Gist With the #BN2023Epilogues

Chaste Inegbedion: Breaking Free from Holiday Anxiety & Empowering Women in the Workplace
css.php