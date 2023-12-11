Style
#AtribeCalledJudah: Mercy Eke Turned Heads with Spot-On Recreation of J.Lo’s 2023 Met Gala Look
The theme for the movie premiere of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” was tagged “Costume Party Extravaganza”, where celebrities could come dressed like their favourite stars. One celebrity who delivered on the theme was none other than Mercy Eke, who channelled Latin pop culture icon Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Met Gala.
Credits
Dress: @pearls_bridals
Styling: @mz_florashaw
Photography: @bangraphy
