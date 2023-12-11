Style
#BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Beaded Look at the ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Premiere
Over the weekend, the movie premiere for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” was a splendid display of themed looks and charm. Statement style maker and Nollywood IT girl Sharon Ooja Egwurube had all eyes on her at the event.
Sharon graced the red carpet in the “Burgeon Dress,” a mesmerizing two-piece creation from House of Marvee. This ensemble seamlessly merges a structured jacket with a fitted skirt, featuring intricate orange rosette beading embroidery on each side of the bust, revealing a daring plunging v-neck. The defined sleeves boast additional black beading, gracefully extending to the exaggerated waistline and culminating above the asymmetric hemline. The final touch is the orange-beaded mini skirt, completing a captivating and elegant red carpet look.
Styling: @dahmola
Outfit: @marveeofficial
Jewellery: @bozdiamonds @bozjewelry
