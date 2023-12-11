BNStyle Spotlight: Sharon Ooja Egwurube’s Beaded Look at the ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Premiere

Over the weekend, the movie premiere for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” was a splendid display of themed looks and charm. Statement style maker and Nollywood IT girl Sharon Ooja Egwurube had all eyes on her at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Egwurube💄🎀💋 (@sharonooja)

Sharon graced the red carpet in the “Burgeon Dress,” a mesmerizing two-piece creation from House of Marvee. This ensemble seamlessly merges a structured jacket with a fitted skirt, featuring intricate orange rosette beading embroidery on each side of the bust, revealing a daring plunging v-neck. The defined sleeves boast additional black beading, gracefully extending to the exaggerated waistline and culminating above the asymmetric hemline. The final touch is the orange-beaded mini skirt, completing a captivating and elegant red carpet look.

Completing her ensemble, the star added a touch of glamour with a wide-brimmed hat adorned with beaded tassels. She shielded her eyes with stylish cat-eye shades, while silver jewellery provided a subtle yet elegant sparkle. The look was grounded with strappy black heels, adding a final flourish of sophistication to her overall appearance.

Credits

Styling: @dahmola

Outfit: @marveeofficial

Jewellery: @bozdiamonds @bozjewelry

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle