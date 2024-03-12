AWARI: Discover, Experience, Love Your City

Awari is a lifestyle discovery and experiential app that aims to help locals fall in love with their city and provide businesses with a platform to become more discoverable. Awari allows businesses to list their services, claim their business profile, and make updates to keep customers informed.

Offering various features to enhance the business experience, Awari provides tools to operate smarter. Real-time updates enable businesses to easily update their profiles with new images, contact details, and offers.

A custom dashboard grants access to analytics and data about business listings and user interactions. Instant notifications are received when users connect with the business through the available tools. Additionally, the booking and scheduling feature enables users to make online reservations for restaurants and other services.

One of the key features of Awari is its loyalty platform, which will give users direct access to personalized loyalty schemes. This feature helps businesses retain customers and encourages repeat visits.

Awari offers different plans for businesses to choose from. The free Basic Plan includes the business name, description, unlimited images, one business location, contact details, website, opening times, contact email, and social media links.

The Premium Plan, recommended for businesses seeking more exposure, adds the ability to include videos in the profile, multiple business locations, unlimited contact numbers, interactive reviews/alerts, analytics, and perk offer listings and event listings. The Pro-Plan includes everything in the Premium Plan along with access to the Eat App software for bookings and table management.

Pay with Awari is another feature that allows businesses to seamlessly accept payments from customers. The easy scan-to-pay payment platform provides a unique QR code and payment link for customers to make purchases. Interactive reviews/alerts give businesses feedback from customers, allowing them to respond and engage with their audience.

Perk offers can be announced to promote special discounts or offers. Event listings help businesses promote upcoming events to the Awari community. Push notifications are sent to users to inform them about new perks or events.

As a Premium business on Awari, the business will be featured on the Discover on Awari page in the new Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine. This additional exposure helps businesses reach a wider audience and attract new customers, credit for 4 Perks and 4 Event listings are also included, as well as a social media post.

Awari is an all-in-one lifestyle discovery and experiential app that helps businesses become more discoverable and allows users to fall in love with their city. With features such as loyalty programs, real-time updates, booking platforms, and customer engagement tools, Awari provides businesses with the necessary tools to operate smarter and attract more customers.

By listing your business on Awari and taking advantage of the different plans and add-ons available, businesses can enhance their visibility, engage with their customers, and ultimately thrive in their city.

Sponsored Content