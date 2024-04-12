Connect with us

iPhone 15 Pro and Infinix Note 40 up for Grabs: PalmPay’s Eid Bonanza

Written by PalmPay
To celebrate Eid, PalmPay will be giving over 100 lucky users 21 iPhone 15 Pro and 84 Infinix Note 40 smartphones from April 10 to April 30 every day.

To stand a chance to become one of the 105 lucky winners, you will have to perform tasks such as transferring funds, airtime and data purchases, bill payments, and savings in the PalmPay app.

If you do not have the PalmPay app, go to Google Play or the App Store to download it. Sign up for an account and include your BVN or NIN to complete the process. Ensure you follow PalmPay on social media platforms and perform transactions on the PalmPay app to participate in the promo.

Here are four tips on how you can be one of the 105 lucky winners:

  1. Keep Playing: The more tasks you perform, the higher your chances of being among the 105 lucky winners.
  2. Earn a Lottery Code: Every day, check your PalmPay app at 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM to unlock new tasks. Each completed task earns you a lottery code.
  3. Follow our social media handles: For more information, follow PalmPay on Instagram (@palmpayapp_ng), X (@palmpay_ng), and Facebook (@palmpayapp.ng).
  4. Be Positive

See you on the winning side

Please Note: This is a paid post and we advise that you carry out due diligence before entering the competition and ensure that your personal details are kept confidential

