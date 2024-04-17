Sasha P Joins Even to Champion Afrobeats Artists

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The first lady of Nigerian HipHop, Sasha P, is reaching new heights in her music career as she announces joining the artist relations team (Afrobeats) of Even, a platform revolutionizing the music industry. Even empowers artists to connect with other core fans more deeply and rewards them for their support with NFT-enabled music albums.

“As an artist, I see immense potential in the groundbreaking technology,” says Sasha. It would have been a game-changer earlier in my career and I’m eager to witness the transformative impact it’ll have across the continent and beyond.”

A pioneer of the African hiphop scene, Sasha P brings a wealth of experience to her new role with a strong background in credit direction, project management, and talent management with award shows and festivals in Nigeria.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sasha P (@sashapofficial)

