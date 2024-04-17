Music
Sasha P Joins Even to Champion Afrobeats Artists
The first lady of Nigerian HipHop, Sasha P, is reaching new heights in her music career as she announces joining the artist relations team (Afrobeats) of Even, a platform revolutionizing the music industry. Even empowers artists to connect with other core fans more deeply and rewards them for their support with NFT-enabled music albums.
“As an artist, I see immense potential in the groundbreaking technology,” says Sasha. It would have been a game-changer earlier in my career and I’m eager to witness the transformative impact it’ll have across the continent and beyond.”
A pioneer of the African hiphop scene, Sasha P brings a wealth of experience to her new role with a strong background in credit direction, project management, and talent management with award shows and festivals in Nigeria.
