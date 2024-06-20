Connect with us

Boston Celtics Win 18th Championship as NBA Africa Hosts Watch Parties Across Africa

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Kingdom Influence

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2024
Time: 2 PM
VenueSchool Auditorium, Imo State University, Owerri
RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Regardless Live 2024

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Time: 5 PM
VenueEden Parks and Gardens Utako, Abuja
RSVP: HERE

Nigerian SME Business Expo

Date: Friday, June 21 – Saturday, June 22 2024
Time: 9 AM
VenueLandmark Event Center, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
RSVP: HERE

3rdyearts Monthly Full Moon Dance Therapy

3rdyearts Monthly Full Moon Dance Therapy is a unique and transformative event designed to unite people in a night of dance, music, and artistic expression under the full moon. Our event is a haven for creatives to exhibit their talents in dancing, DJing, art, and singing.

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Time: 9 PM
Venue: Okun Ajah, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Waf. Go Skate Day

Go Skate Day (GSD) is an official annual holiday for skateboarders, traditionally held on the 21st of June each year. It was established by the International Association of Skate Companies to promote skateboarding globally. Our celebration on the 22nd aligns with this spirit, aiming to make skateboarding accessible through various events in major cities.

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Waf. Skatepark, Gate 4 Freedom Park, Campbell Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE


Women’s Group Book Club Meeting 

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


TEDxLagos

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Friends From My Magic Screen 

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 8:30 PM
Venue: 27 Adeniran Ogunsanya, De Baronial resturant
RSVP: HERE


Khadijah’s Couch Premiere 

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Corner, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Midnight Soirée 

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue4, Cape Town Street, Zone 4, wuse Abuja. Abuja, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The Play Experience 1.0

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Parkview International Kindergarten and School; 34b, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE


O Town Party 2.0 
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueLabamba Hotel & Resort, Owode Road, Oyo Town
RSVPHERE
The Social Insiders Connect 

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Ibadan
RSVP: HERE


The Zone’s Games Fest: Second Edition 
Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024
Time: 2 PM

Venue: The Zone Plot 9 Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, Beside UPS, Gbagada, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Student Entrepreneurship Programme

The Students Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) is an annual event organized by the prestigious Management Students Association (MSA), University of Lagos. The MSA SEP is an initiative that arose from the endless desire of the association to educate, train and empower the next generation of global leaders by equipping them with the competencies and capabilities needed to thrive in the business and global environment.

Date: Monday, June 24, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

