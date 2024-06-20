Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
If you're hosting an event and want to get the word out, email us all the details at [email protected].

Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Kingdom Influence
Date: Thursday, June 19, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: School Auditorium, Imo State University, Owerri
RSVP: HERE.
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Regardless Live 2024
Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Eden Parks and Gardens Utako, Abuja
RSVP: HERE
Nigerian SME Business Expo
Date: Friday, June 21 – Saturday, June 22 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Landmark Event Center, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
RSVP: HERE
3rdyearts Monthly Full Moon Dance Therapy
3rdyearts Monthly Full Moon Dance Therapy is a unique and transformative event designed to unite people in a night of dance, music, and artistic expression under the full moon. Our event is a haven for creatives to exhibit their talents in dancing, DJing, art, and singing.
Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Time: 9 PM
Venue: Okun Ajah, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Waf. Go Skate Day
Go Skate Day (GSD) is an official annual holiday for skateboarders, traditionally held on the 21st of June each year. It was established by the International Association of Skate Companies to promote skateboarding globally. Our celebration on the 22nd aligns with this spirit, aiming to make skateboarding accessible through various events in major cities.
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Waf. Skatepark, Gate 4 Freedom Park, Campbell Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Women’s Group Book Club Meeting
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
TEDxLagos
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Friends From My Magic Screen
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 8:30 PM
Venue: 27 Adeniran Ogunsanya, De Baronial resturant
RSVP: HERE
Khadijah’s Couch Premiere
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Corner, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Midnight Soirée
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 4, Cape Town Street, Zone 4, wuse Abuja. Abuja, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Play Experience 1.0
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Parkview International Kindergarten and School; 34b, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE
O Town Party 2.0
Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Ibadan
RSVP: HERE
The Zone’s Games Fest: Second Edition
Venue: The Zone Plot 9 Gbagada-Oworonshoki Expressway, Beside UPS, Gbagada, Lagos
Student Entrepreneurship Programme
The Students Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) is an annual event organized by the prestigious Management Students Association (MSA), University of Lagos. The MSA SEP is an initiative that arose from the endless desire of the association to educate, train and empower the next generation of global leaders by equipping them with the competencies and capabilities needed to thrive in the business and global environment.
Date: Monday, June 24, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.