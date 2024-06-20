BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Kingdom Influence

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: School Auditorium, Imo State University, Owerri

RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Regardless Live 2024

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Eden Parks and Gardens Utako, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Nigerian SME Business Expo

Date: Friday, June 21 – Saturday, June 22 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Landmark Event Center, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

RSVP: HERE

3rdyearts Monthly Full Moon Dance Therapy

3rdyearts Monthly Full Moon Dance Therapy is a unique and transformative event designed to unite people in a night of dance, music, and artistic expression under the full moon. Our event is a haven for creatives to exhibit their talents in dancing, DJing, art, and singing.

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Time: 9 PM

Venue: Okun Ajah, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Waf. Go Skate Day

Go Skate Day (GSD) is an official annual holiday for skateboarders, traditionally held on the 21st of June each year. It was established by the International Association of Skate Companies to promote skateboarding globally. Our celebration on the 22nd aligns with this spirit, aiming to make skateboarding accessible through various events in major cities.

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Waf. Skatepark, Gate 4 Freedom Park, Campbell Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



Women’s Group Book Club Meeting

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



TEDxLagos

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Friends From My Magic Screen

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM

Venue: 27 Adeniran Ogunsanya, De Baronial resturant

RSVP: HERE



Khadijah’s Couch Premiere

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Corner, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The Play Experience 1.0

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Parkview International Kindergarten and School; 34b, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE



O Town Party 2.0 Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Time: 6 PM Venue: Labamba Hotel & Resort , Owode Road, Oyo Town RSVP: HERE

The Social Insiders Connect

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Ibadan

RSVP: HERE



The Zone’s Games Fest: Second Edition

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Student Entrepreneurship Programme

The Students Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) is an annual event organized by the prestigious Management Students Association (MSA), University of Lagos. The MSA SEP is an initiative that arose from the endless desire of the association to educate, train and empower the next generation of global leaders by equipping them with the competencies and capabilities needed to thrive in the business and global environment.

Date: Monday, June 24, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.