Oluwatobiloba & Olalekan Met During School Tutorials! Enjoy Their #BNBling

We know school might come with its challenges, but have you ever wondered if that is Cupid’s way of leading you to the love of your life? Oluwatobiloba and Olalekan met during tutorials in Uni!

After their first conversation, everything began to align for a sweet love story. They grew deeper in love as the years passed and Olalekan decided to seal the deal by proposing to his baby girl. Amidst white roses and shiny lights, he went down on one knee and asked Oluwatobiloba to marry him and she said ‘Yes!’ Their proposal photos are so beautiful and you’ll love every frame as you scroll!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Olalekan:

I first met Oluwatobi during a tutorial class back in school. It was my final year, and she was just starting her first year. As the departmental president, I organized a mathematics tutorial for the new students, and she was one of the participants. Initially, I didn’t notice her among the many other students. However, after the session, she approached me with genuine concern, asking how I was feeling and advising me to take care of my health. I had mentioned during in the class that I wasn’t feeling well but didn’t want to cancel the session.

Her caring gesture caught my attention, and from that moment, I began to observe her more closely. Little did I know, she had already developed a crush on me, which she later confessed. We started dating about a month later, and our relationship has been a beautiful journey ever since. It wasn’t always easy, especially after I graduated and had to wait five years for her to complete her studies. Despite the challenges, every moment was worth it. The proposal was incredibly special, and now, I am eagerly looking forward to marrying her in a few months and spending the rest of our lives together.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @cakesbysharawow

Planner: @cupidproposals.ng

Decor: @cupidecor_rentalco

Photography: @bodunrinphotography

Videography: @kynetiqstudios