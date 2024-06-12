Temi Met His Soulmate, Wumi on a Movie Set!

Yes, love movies are exciting but what if we tell you that it is more magical to see it unfold in reality? Wumi and Temi’s met on a movie set a while back.

They maintained a beautiful friendship and Cupid drew them closer to each other with every passing day. Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as they are set for a lifetime of bliss. Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air and it’s hard to ignore the sweet love and beauty in each frame. We are so excited for them as they embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Temi:

I arrived on the set for ‘Itura’ a focused man. As an introvert, I did not envisage that I’d be making any friends, and I certainly did not, in my wildest dreams, imagine that I’d meet the woman who would become my beloved wife. The first day I walked into the holding area for actors was the day I saw her. Frankly, I didn’t know instantly that she would become my wife; as a lot of people say. All I thought was “She’s pretty and cheerful” because she was playing with some of the other cast members at that moment.

One night on camp, I was driving out to buy some groceries and she was also heading to the same supermarket, so we rode together. We had a meaningful chat, bought the things we wanted to buy and surprisingly, bought things for each other. It was nice and thoughtful. I knew after this encounter that we would be friends and we maintained a friendship. I was in a relationship at the time so we couldn’t be more than friends anyway. A couple of months later, my relationship hit a brick wall and collapsed. I told her about it and our friendship continued to blossom naturally.

I enjoyed talking with her and we talked quite a lot, sometimes till late into the night. Wumi makes me laugh, she makes me think and she is kind. A couple of months later it was obvious we really liked each other. In order to be sure of what we were doing, we decided to spend a week together. I was living in Ibadan then so we hadn’t seen each other since the shoot ended. It was a special week and that’s when I knew that not only was she going to be my girlfriend, she would be my wife.

We transitioned from being friends to something in between friends and then romantic partners but we both knew we had to make it official. I wanted her to be my girlfriend. She told me how she wanted me to ask her out but we couldn’t have this as quickly as I would have liked and I couldn’t wait to make it official. I ended up asking her to be my girlfriend twice. Once when we were in the moment with me struggling to repeat a love poem in Yoruba and her laughing at my efforts, and a month later, exactly how she wanted it. She said yes both times.

Five months later, I asked her to marry me, and she said Yes, again!

