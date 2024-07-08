Feel The Magic of Love With Yahnick and Chike’s Wedding Photos

Sometimes in life, all it takes is sharing one defining moment with someone to realise that you two are actually meant to be. For Chike, all it took was a date with Yahnick to be certain that she would be his wife. 😍

They had a white wedding ceremony against the beautiful and serene backdrop of nature. With their friends and family present, they made a vow to love and cherish each other forever. Yahnick looked absolutely stunning in her white dress, and Chike understood the drip assignment.

The lovebirds also tied the knot according to the Igbo tradition and it was an absolute blast! From their grand entrance to the wine-carrying moment down to their lit after-party, these two did not fail in repping the Igbo culture in a delightful way. Their special day was filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments – you’ve got to take in all the sweetness for yourself as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their love story here:

When the bridal squad is a lit one!