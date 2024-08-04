Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Wows in Rivers State-Inspired Outfit at Big Brother “No Loose Guard” First Eviction

As we eagerly anticipate the first eviction of the night, the tension among the housemates is palpable. Beta and Ndi Nne can breathe easy, having won their respective challenges and earned immunity. However, the remaining housemates face the looming possibility of eviction.

For the first eviction of the 9th season of Big Brother “No Loose Guard,” host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stunned viewers by appearing in a blue traditional Rivers State-inspired outfit designed by the Nigerian brand Deji & Kola.

He shared photos of his outfit on Instagram with the caption:

He captioned the photos shared on his Instagram page with Wida you? Abobi don lap for #BBNaija eviction on top say some housemates go soon jazz out. Any shaking tree is a target. Inspired by my Rivers State people…

Check out his photos below: