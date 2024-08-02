Watch ‘Shopaholic’ Episode 5: KieKie Shuts Down Lagos with an Exclusive Shopping Spree – Owambe Edition

Connect with us

Join Kiekie on an exclusive shopping spree as she shuts down Lagos with stylish picks! In this Owambe edition, KieKie visits The Fabric Room and John 3v3 Millinery to find the perfect outfits and accessories for a standout party look. Discover the best fabrics and fashion tips for your next Owambe event.

“Shopaholic” takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and in Season 3, the show will be coming to your country, city, or town. Don’t forget to let the host know about the shopping plugs in your area.

New episodes premiere every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel. Viewers are invited to subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series to stay updated. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore and shop along, discovering the vibrant retail landscape of Nigeria!

Weekly episodes are also available in French.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/djf1DIi3zPM?si=l3uwW3Z-_ek_z_cR

Follow & Subscribe

https://www.youtube.com/@LadyLaideMedia
https://www.instagram.com/llfilmstudios/
https://www.facebook.com/LadyLaideMedia/

