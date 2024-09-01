Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Stuns in Beaded Adire & Denim on BBNaija Eviction Night

Connect with us

What is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing tonight? Is it a traditional outfit? Is it streetwear? Is it a jumpsuit? Streetwear? A jumpsuit? Well, it seems to be a combination of all three, and one thing is for sure: Ebuka always kills it in the fashion game every eviction night, and we can’t help but look forward to it.

Tonight, one or even two pairs might go home. Could it be your fave? Our fingers are crossed. But while we wait for Ebuka to make the announcement, let’s take a moment—or maybe more—to appreciate his stunning outfit.

Designed by Nigeria’s Ugo Monye, Ebuka’s ensemble features a striking mix of Adire fabric with denim and intricate beading. Once again, give it up for Ebuka, who never fails to slay Naija fashion looks.

See more photos of the outfit:

Credit: 

FitUgo Monye
PhotographerOladayo The Great

