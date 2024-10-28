Milestone Moments: Okonkwo Family’s Triple Celebration of 75th, 60th Birthdays and 40th Anniversary

The Royal Palm Banquet Hall in Farmingdale, New York, hosted the just-concluded grand celebration honouring the 75th birthday of Elder Chuka Ken Okonkwo, the 60th birthday of Ezinne AC Oyiboka Josephine Okonkwo, and their 40th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony on September 28th, 2024.

Elder Chuka, retired CEO of Morecab Finance, and his wife, Ezinne AC Boka, a lay minister with the Anglican Communion and Area Coordinator for Sisters’ Fellowship International, celebrated alongside loved ones from around the world, including their children: Dr Ralu Onubogu (the President of Columbus Staffing Services in New York and founder of Sensory Island), Oma Ifekwem (a Canadian based Corporate HR Executive), Dilichukwu Okonkwo (a Financial Analyst based in Ottawa), Kamsi Okonkwo (a final year business management student) and Grandkids.

The event, themed in lemon and gold, began with a red carpet and photo moments featuring a 360 photo booth by Isee Events. The vow renewal was officiated by Ven. David C. Nwanekpe and assisted by Ven. Obiegbulam, Ven. Clifford Erondu, Pastor Segun Emmanuel, and Pastor Isaiah Adejare.

Following the vow renewal, the celebrants made a grand entrance with her Mummy and Mentor’s bestseller song titled Okechi by Rev, Nches Iredu. They were also accompanied by flower girls and their daughter, Dr. Ralu Onubogu, the President of Columbus Staffing Services in New York and founder of Sensory Island. The traditional breaking of kola nut was performed by the celebrants’ elder brother, High Chief Emeka Okeani the Akudo of Ogidi Kingdom, and former Vice President Mariott Hotels.

This was followed by the couple’s first dance and a cultural performance led by their daughter Dr Ralu Onubogu and her friends Chioma Mofunanya (choppie onye uwa) of Events by Choppie, whose team was responsible for creating the magical ambience that enveloped the whole space, Dr Henry Ekeocha (a Texas-based practitioner focused on practising rehabilitation medicine), Cassie Ogbuji (a registered nurse), Mimi Nwankpa (Creative Director of Mimz Empire, a global influencer brand), Agnes Sogbesan (managing director of KDS Motors), and Ugochi Iwuaba (a Forbes listee and an award-winning international fashion designer) who designed and specially crafted the celebrants’ dress.

The cultural dance display was done in honour of the celebrants, who believe strongly in preserving their native traditions and culture for the benefit of future generations.

The event was a colourful display of the Nigerian Igbo culture complete with gorgeous Asoebi girls, and a wide assortment of most of the native delicacies while palm wine flowed freely served in wooden gourds.

Touching tributes were shared by the family and close friends, including a heartfelt message from son-in-law Okemdi Onubogu:

“To my dear father-in-law and mother-in-law, your unwavering love and strength have shaped our wonderful family. Your kindness and love for God inspires us all. I am truly honored to be part of the family, learning from your wisdom, and witnessing your love. Thank you for setting such a wonderful example and making a lasting impact on our lives.”

The cake-cutting ceremony was led by Chief Sir Mike Okeke, Chief Sir Larry Monwe, and representatives from Sisters’ Fellowship International, who travelled from Nigeria and various U.S. states. Guests also enjoyed native delicacies, palm wine, and entertainment featuring belly dancing by Krystal and music by DJ Tee Bone.

The event was well attended by dignitaries such as High Chief Anthony Udeogalanya, Prof. Dr Nkiru Ifekwem, Hon. Ezinne Uzo Onubogu, Dr. Amaka Umeano (MD of Umeano Dental Clinic, Onitsha), Sir Dr. Kenechukwu Offor (Nigerian-based oil and gas magnate), Queen Uche Akpamgbo (CEO of Uche Hairs), friends, family and well-wishers of the celebrants from all over the world. The event was topped off by a surprise birthday gift of a Tesla Model Y for the Birthday girl (Ezinne AC Oyiboka Josephine Okonkwo) from her Children.

About the Okonkwo Family

Elder Chuka Ken Okonkwo is a philanthropist and former CEO of Morecab Finance Nig, and his wife, Ezinne AC Boka is a lay minister in the Anglican communion and area coordinator/International representative in Sisters’ Fellowship International. Together, they have created a legacy of faith, family, and community leadership.

Sponsored Content