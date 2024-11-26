Time and Distance Was No Match For Adeola & Goodness’ Unwavering Love!

Goodness found a soulmate, and it all began when a friend introduced him to Adeola in church.

Their love unfolded beautifully—with each layer revealing a deeper connection and a bond built on faith, friendship, and intentionality. Though time and distance tried to get in the way, it was no match for their unwavering love. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together, and we are so pumped! Their pre-wedding photos are all shades of beautiful. From their radiant smiles to the sweet chemistry they share, each frame captures the essence of their love story and is sure to warm your heart.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story. below:

How we met

By the groom, Goodness:

In October 2021, l and Adeola were introduced to each other by a good friend of mine who invited me to a church program. Our first encounter was pleasant but unremarkable; we exchanged greetings, made small talk, and didn’t give each other much thought afterwards. We went about our lives, each seeing the other as a friendly face but not much more. As time passed, Adeola and I continued to cross paths at church and in our shared social circles. In 2022, our interactions grew more frequent, and we discovered that we shared a deeper connection than we had initially realized. Our casual acquaintance blossomed into a genuine friendship as we found comfort, understanding, and laughter in each other’s presence. Later in the same year, it felt natural to take the next step, and we decided to start a relationship.

For a few months, we enjoyed the excitement of dating, sharing new experiences, and growing closer. However, in October of that same year, challenges emerged, and we began to feel that maybe we were better suited apart. We went our separate ways, believing it was time to move on. In the months that followed, we attempted to fill the gap by seeing other people. Yet, something was missing, and neither of us could shake the feeling that our connection had been unique. Despite the distance, we continued to think of each other, and no one else seemed to compare. After a couple of months in 2023, we both realized that we wanted to be back in each other’s lives, even if just as friends. We reconnected, cautiously at first, both feeling a mixture of excitement and nostalgia.

Our friendship rekindled easily, and it was as though we had never been apart. This time, however, our bond felt different. There was a warmth and a depth that hadn’t been there before–a sense of peace and purpose that was unmistakable. Later in the same year we found ourselves talking late into the night, reflecting on how our journey had unfolded and how God seemed to keep bringing us back to one another. In that moment, we knew we were meant to be together. Our path had not been straightforward, but every step had drawn us closer, preparing us for a life we could only imagine with each other. Our love story was never about the dramatic highs or grand gestures; it was about quiet faith and an unwavering belief that we were meant to walk through life together. And as we looked toward the future, we knew we would never again question that.

Credits

Bride @_deola.a

Bridal stylist @Styledbyzakarie

Dress @stylewright_official

Fabric @fabrics_by_maciscas

Hair @monsurrhair

Makeup @dmofaces

Photography @kayode_ogungbade

Planner @2706events

