Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Confirmed for Second Term as World Trade Organisation’s Director-General

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian finance minister, has been confirmed as the sole candidate for a second term as director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The WTO announced that Ngozi has agreed to continue serving as the organisation’s head.

“Nominations for Director-General closed; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala confirmed as sole candidate,” the WTO said in an official statement.

Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, Chair of the General Council, informed WTO members on 9 November that no further nominations were received by the 8 November deadline, making Ngozi the only candidate for the role. The WTO also added that Ngozi confirmed her willingness to continue in the position in a letter dated 16 September.

The process to appoint the next director-general formally began on 8 October, with member states given until 9 November to submit nominations.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala first took office as WTO director-general on 15 February 2021, making history as the first woman and the first African to lead the global trade body.

Prior to her appointment, she served as Nigeria’s finance minister twice— first from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2011 to 2015.