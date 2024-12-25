Connect with us

Christmas Came Early! Ocee Mbadiwe & Fiancée Welcome Their Baby Girl

Veekee James & Femi Atere Just Delivered the Most Stylish Christmas Yet | See the Stunning Photos

Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks

Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Christmas in Style with Their Picture-Perfect Family | See Photo

Mo Abudu's Sparkly Glam is Serving Christmas Chic | See Photos

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

See Photos from Toke Makinwa's Festive Praise Breakfast with Friends

Jada Pollock on Navigating a Successful Career and Motherhood in New Marie Claire Feature

“The Best Part of Me is That I’m You” – Nancy Isime's Letter to Herself is Giving Us All the Feels

Tope Awotona, Adebayo Ogunlesi & Wemimo Abbey Recognised in ForbesBLK50 List of Most Influential Black Americans

Do you remember when Ocee Mbadiwe of the Mbadiwe Twins shared the exciting news during BBNaija No Loose Guard, revealing to his fellow housemate Chizoba that he and his fiancée were expecting a baby? Well, the baby is here—a beautiful baby girl! Today, Ocee shared their first family photos, and they look absolutely perfect together.

In the beautiful photos posted on Instagram, Ocee and his fiancée are dressed in matching white shirts and black trousers, while their baby girl looks adorable in a cute white dress. Ocee describes their daughter as the greatest Christmas gift, captioning the photos with these sweet words:

The greatest Christmas gift, wrapped in love and joy. Couldn’t have asked for a better gift.

We welcomed our precious baby girl to the world a couple weeks ago and we are thankful.

She’s the miracle we prayed for and the perfect reminder of Gods greatness

See the lovely photos here:

