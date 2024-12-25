Christmas Came Early! Ocee Mbadiwe & Fiancée Welcome Their Baby Girl

Do you remember when Ocee Mbadiwe of the Mbadiwe Twins shared the exciting news during BBNaija No Loose Guard, revealing to his fellow housemate Chizoba that he and his fiancée were expecting a baby? Well, the baby is here—a beautiful baby girl! Today, Ocee shared their first family photos, and they look absolutely perfect together.

In the beautiful photos posted on Instagram, Ocee and his fiancée are dressed in matching white shirts and black trousers, while their baby girl looks adorable in a cute white dress. Ocee describes their daughter as the greatest Christmas gift, captioning the photos with these sweet words:

The greatest Christmas gift, wrapped in love and joy. Couldn’t have asked for a better gift. We welcomed our precious baby girl to the world a couple weeks ago and we are thankful. She’s the miracle we prayed for and the perfect reminder of Gods greatness

See the lovely photos here: